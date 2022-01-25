Global Radiation Dose Management Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Forthcoming, Growth, Business Prospects and Industry Updates and Forecast | 2020 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 08:07:59 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global Radiation Dose Management Market in healthcare has helped to manage the workflow with safe and accurate data management. The software helps to record the real-time radiation flow and managing the dose outflow.



Global Radiation Dose Management Market in healthcare has helped to manage the workflow with safe and accurate data management. The software helps to record the real-time radiation flow and managing the dose outflow. Without the accurate radiation dose exposure, the consequences can lead to damaged blood cells, genetic disorders, illness and risk of cancer. The right dose management has helped to treat the cancer patients easily.

With the increasing cancer patients, radiation dose management software and services is witnessing a growth in past years and is anticipated to grow further during 2020-25. In 2019, around 19 million new cases of cancer were recorded, an increase of 2 million over 2017 and the deaths were estimated to be around 10 million. Therefore, the demand for radiation dose management is set to surge at a considerable growth in the years to come based on the growing number of smokers and tobacco consumers across the globe.

With the continuous growth in the healthcare industry and rapid demand for imaging systems are the major factors for the growth of radiation dose management. With the rising concerns for overexposure and improving the quality of patient care is helping to propel the radiation dose management market.

According to the MarkNtel Advisors' research report, "Global Radiation Dose Management Market Analysis, 2020", the CAGR of global radiation dose management market is expected to be around % during 2020-25. With the high cost of installation of dose management systems and lack of healthcare, infrastructure is restricting the growth of radiation dose management market.

Rising Dose Management Solutions and CT is Anticipated to Boost the Demand for Radiation Dose Management Solutions

Growing regulations regarding ionization radiation and rising adoption of radiation dose management solutions is contributing to the growth of the radiation dose management solutions during 2020-25. The new software and hardware technology reduces the risk of radiation exposure. For Instance, Bayer Redimetric Enterprise automates the document with Medrad Setllant CT injection with Certegra.

Due to the prolonged exposure while undergoing CT scans increases the risk of getting affected with radiations thus, manufacturers are including technology for correct dose estimation. The Cannon Medical Systems Aquilion One Genesis Edition CT captures the entire brain image within seconds that reduces the time for exposure to radiation for patients. The Aquilion is approved by FDA with high CT technology. Due to these technological changes in radiation management, these radiations are mounting the radiation dose management market.

According to the MarkNtel Advisors, the major leading players are Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Medsqaure, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Novarad Corporation, Sectra AB, Bayer AG, Pacs Health, LLC, Cannon, Inc, Siemens Healthineers among others. Sectra AB launched Sectra Dose Track and Gadolinium tracking in dose management solutions.

1. Introduction

1.1. Product Definition

1.2. Research Process

1.3. Assumptions

1.4. Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

3. Expert Verbatim- What our Experts Say?

4. Global Radiation Dose Management Market Analysis, 2015-2025F

4.1. Market Size & Analysis

4.1.1. Market Revenue

4.2. Market Share & Analysis

4.2.1. By Product and Services

4.2.1.1. Standalone Solutions

4.2.1.2. Integrated Solutions

4.2.1.3. Support and Maintenance Services

4.2.1.4. Education and Training Services

4.2.1.5. Implementation and Integration Services

