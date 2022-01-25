Global Surgical Tourniquets Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Forthcoming, Growth, Business Prospects and Industry Updates and Forecast | 2020 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 08:04:24 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global Surgical Tourniquets Market The surgical outcomes are increasing with the growing prevalence of orthopedic surgeries and the rising incidence of degenerative bone diseases coupled with magnification of the geriatric population.



Global Surgical Tourniquets Market The surgical outcomes are increasing with the growing prevalence of orthopedic surgeries and the rising incidence of degenerative bone diseases coupled with magnification of the geriatric population. The major reason for the rising orthopedic surgeries is the mounting sports activity injuries where surgical tourniquets are used. These surgical tourniquets are extensively used in the defense and military sector.

Owing to the rise in orthopedic surgeries, the demand for ambulatory centers and specialized hospitals has increased the focus on enhancing the healthcare infrastructure. According to the MarkNtel Advisors' research report, "Global Surgical Tourniquets Market Analysis, 2020", the CAGR of global surgical tourniquets market is expected to be less than 8% during 2020-25.

Segmentation Outlook

The lower-limb sector grabbed the largest market share in 2019. The increasing geriatric population suffering from diseases and undergoing limb surgeries is anticipated to propagate the demand for surgical tourniquets during 2020-25. With the increasing hip and knee replacement surgeries and rising limb replacement problems in elderly individuals. According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS), the total hip replacement surgeries are expected to rise to 635,000 by 2030.With the rising number of orthopedic surgeries and emergencies, the demand for the establishments of hospitals and trauma centers. Hospitals and trauma centers segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is anticipated to further boost the market of surgical tourniquets during 2020-25.

North America is registering a rapid growth with the rising number of geriatric population and growing incidence of road accidents and fatalities. According to WHO, each year around 1.35 million individuals die worldwide. India and China in the Asia-Pacific region has a large population with the continuous development in the healthcare infrastructure. India and China has a high number of road accident and injuries cases in past years accounting to the adoption of surgical tourniquets and is projected to drive the market in forthcoming years.

According to the MarkNtel Advisors, the major leading players are Delfi Medical Innovation, Stryker Corporation, VBM Medizintechnik, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Hammerplast Medical, Shanghai Huifeng Medical Instrument Co. Ltd., AneticAid Limited, Huaxin Medical Equipment Factory, Ulrich GbmH & Co., Sam Medical among others.

