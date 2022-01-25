Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 08:01:43 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global Anatomic Pathology Trace and Track Solutions Market With the requirement for automated labeling systems to decrease the specimen identification errors and increasing the efficiency of the laboratories coupled
With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.
Global Anatomic Pathology Trace and Track Solutions Market With the requirement for automated labeling systems to decrease the specimen identification errors and increasing the efficiency of the laboratories coupled with the snowballing prevalence of chronic diseases is escalating the demand for effective diagnostic services.
According to the MarkNtel Advisors' research report, the CAGR of "Global Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions Market Analysis, 2020", is expected to be around 10% during 2020-25. Moreover, the mounting number of cases for cancer misdiagnosis is mushrooming the demand for anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market.
Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-115882
The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Global Anatomic Pathology Trace and Track Solutions Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Forthcoming, Growth, Business Prospects and Industry Updates and Forecast | 2020 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)
The slide tracking segment is the biggest segment dominating the market on account of the implementation of tracking systems to reduce specimen errors and mounting work efficiency in labs. North America accounted to be the largest region grabbing the largest market share in 2019 with a large number of individuals with chronic diseases and improved medical infrastructure facilities. However, Asia-Pacific is witnessing a huge demand with a continuous rise in healthcare spending and enhanced the disposable income of individuals. Countries such as China and India are a lucrative market for the growth of anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market.
Consumable segment captured the largest market share in 2019 due to recurrent use of consumables such as RFID tags and labels and snowballing number of biopsy samples that are to be tested in laboratories that are surging the radiofrequency identification segment positively impacting the overall growth of anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market during the forecasted period.
Moreover, with the mounting adoption of RFID technology by chain pathology labs due to its properties such as higher reader throughput and increasing data storage burgeoning the demand for anatomic pathology track and trace solutions in recent years and is anticipated to rise during 2020-25. RFID technology segment grabbed the largest market share in 2019
According to the MarkNtel Advisors, the major leading players are Thermofisher Scientific, Cerebrum Corp., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Primera Technology, Inc., General Data Healthcare, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., Leica Biosystems Nussloch, AP Easy Software Solutions among others. To gain a competitive edge and to remain in the competition, the companies are merging and acquiring new businesses.
Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-115882
The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Global Anatomic Pathology Trace and Track Solutions Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Forthcoming, Growth, Business Prospects and Industry Updates and Forecast | 2020 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)
Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report
1. What are the key market statistics (Market Overview, Market Size, Forecast, CAGR, Market Segmentation, Market Shares) of Global Anatomic Pathology Trace and Track Solution Market?
2. What are the key market or technology trends in Global Anatomic Pathology Trace and Track Solution Market?
3. What are the significant innovations, technology upgrades, opportunities, regulations, growth drivers and challenges in the Global Anatomic Pathology Trace and Track Solution Market?
4. Who are the key competitors or market players and how they perform in global competitive benchmarking matrix?
5. What are the key results derived from the market surveys conducted during the course of Global Anatomic Pathology Trace and Track Solution Market study?
1. Introduction
1.1. Product Definition
1.2. Research Process
1.3. Assumptions
1.4. Market Segmentation
2. Executive Summary
3. Expert Verbatim- What our Experts Say?
4. Global Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions Market Voice of Customer
4.1. Brand Awareness
4.2. End User Expectation
4.3. Key Factors Impacting Vendor Selection
4.4. Key Issues Encountered
4.5. Vendor's Receptiveness to Address Key Customer Issues
4.6. Future Requirements
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post Global Anatomic Pathology Trace and Track Solutions Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Forthcoming, Growth, Business Prospects and Industry Updates and Forecast | 2020 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19) appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.