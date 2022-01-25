Global Anatomic Pathology Trace and Track Solutions Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Forthcoming, Growth, Business Prospects and Industry Updates and Forecast | 2020 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 08:01:43 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global Anatomic Pathology Trace and Track Solutions Market With the requirement for automated labeling systems to decrease the specimen identification errors and increasing the efficiency of the laboratories coupled



Global Anatomic Pathology Trace and Track Solutions Market With the requirement for automated labeling systems to decrease the specimen identification errors and increasing the efficiency of the laboratories coupled with the snowballing prevalence of chronic diseases is escalating the demand for effective diagnostic services.

According to the MarkNtel Advisors' research report, the CAGR of "Global Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions Market Analysis, 2020", is expected to be around 10% during 2020-25. Moreover, the mounting number of cases for cancer misdiagnosis is mushrooming the demand for anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market.

The slide tracking segment is the biggest segment dominating the market on account of the implementation of tracking systems to reduce specimen errors and mounting work efficiency in labs. North America accounted to be the largest region grabbing the largest market share in 2019 with a large number of individuals with chronic diseases and improved medical infrastructure facilities. However, Asia-Pacific is witnessing a huge demand with a continuous rise in healthcare spending and enhanced the disposable income of individuals. Countries such as China and India are a lucrative market for the growth of anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market.

Consumable segment captured the largest market share in 2019 due to recurrent use of consumables such as RFID tags and labels and snowballing number of biopsy samples that are to be tested in laboratories that are surging the radiofrequency identification segment positively impacting the overall growth of anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market during the forecasted period.

Moreover, with the mounting adoption of RFID technology by chain pathology labs due to its properties such as higher reader throughput and increasing data storage burgeoning the demand for anatomic pathology track and trace solutions in recent years and is anticipated to rise during 2020-25. RFID technology segment grabbed the largest market share in 2019

According to the MarkNtel Advisors, the major leading players are Thermofisher Scientific, Cerebrum Corp., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Primera Technology, Inc., General Data Healthcare, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., Leica Biosystems Nussloch, AP Easy Software Solutions among others. To gain a competitive edge and to remain in the competition, the companies are merging and acquiring new businesses.

