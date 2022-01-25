India Iso Butanol Comprehensive Techno-Commercial Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 08:00:57 / Comserve Inc. / -- Demand for Iso Butanol in India stood at more than 40 KTPA in 2018 and is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate during 2019-2030.



Demand for Iso Butanol in India stood at more than 40 KTPA in 2018 and is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate during 2019-2030. Iso Butanol is used to manufacture plasticizers especially Dibutyl phthalate (DBP) which is used to produce PVC Resins. Moreover, Iso Butanol have similar properties like n- Butanol, so Iso butanol can replace n-Butanol as a solvent in coating application and can be used an emulsifier in paint industry. Additionally, Iso Butanol Precursor are used to produce iso butyraldehyde which is further used in the manufacturing of neopentyl glycol. Moreover, Iso Butanol demand is rising from pharmaceuticals, dyes, inks and paint industries, thereby further fueling growth in the market.

Currently, The Andhra Petrochemicals Limited is the only company manufacturing oxo alcohols products in India. The company has an annual capacity of 3 KTPA to produce Iso Butanol. Further, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited is also entering the business vertical of oxo alcohols by expanding its Kochi refinery to produce oxo alcohols. BPCL is setting up Iso Butanol unit with an annual capacity of 7 KTPA which is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. After the plant become operational, the dependency of Iso Butanol on imports is going to reduce to some extent, but still India will be dependent on import of Iso Butanol from the international market.

Some of the major players operating in Iso Butanol market are The Andhra Petrochemicals Limited, BASF Petronas Chemicals Sdn Bhd, PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, Sasol Limited, BASF-YPC Ltd, Exxonmobil Chemical, etc.

To extract data for India Iso Butanol market, primary research surveys were conducted with manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers and end users of Iso Butanol. While interviewing, the respondents were also inquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. Moreover, TechSci Research analyzed various end user segments and projected a positive outlook for India Iso Butanol market over the coming years.

TechSci Research calculated demand for Iso Butanol in India by analyzing the historical data and demand forecast was carried out considering the imports, consumption pattern and analyzing the demand by tracking upcoming manufacturing units. TechSci Research sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, association reports and annual reports were also studied by TechSci Research.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as Iso Butanol manufacturers, distributors and policy makers. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.

