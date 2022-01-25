India Iso Butanol Comprehensive Techno-Commercial Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 08:00:57 / Comserve Inc. / -- Demand for Iso Butanol in India stood at more than 40 KTPA in 2018 and is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate during 2019-2030.
Demand for Iso Butanol in India stood at more than 40 KTPA in 2018 and is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate during 2019-2030. Iso Butanol is used to manufacture plasticizers especially Dibutyl phthalate (DBP) which is used to produce PVC Resins. Moreover, Iso Butanol have similar properties like n- Butanol, so Iso butanol can replace n-Butanol as a solvent in coating application and can be used an emulsifier in paint industry. Additionally, Iso Butanol Precursor are used to produce iso butyraldehyde which is further used in the manufacturing of neopentyl glycol. Moreover, Iso Butanol demand is rising from pharmaceuticals, dyes, inks and paint industries, thereby further fueling growth in the market.
Currently, The Andhra Petrochemicals Limited is the only company manufacturing oxo alcohols products in India. The company has an annual capacity of 3 KTPA to produce Iso Butanol. Further, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited is also entering the business vertical of oxo alcohols by expanding its Kochi refinery to produce oxo alcohols. BPCL is setting up Iso Butanol unit with an annual capacity of 7 KTPA which is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. After the plant become operational, the dependency of Iso Butanol on imports is going to reduce to some extent, but still India will be dependent on import of Iso Butanol from the international market.
Years Considered for this Report:
Historical Years: 2013 – 2017
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2020 – 2030
Objective of the Study:
• The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast Iso Butanol production, demand, inventory, and demand–supply gap in India.
• To categorize demand for Iso Butanol based on end use, sales channel and region.
• To study trade dynamics and company share in India Iso Butanol market.
• To identify major customers of Iso Butanol in India.
• To evaluate and forecast Iso Butanol pricing in India.
• To identify and profile major companies operating in India Iso Butanol market.
• To identify major developments, deals and expansion plans in India Iso Butanol market.
Some of the major players operating in Iso Butanol market are The Andhra Petrochemicals Limited, BASF Petronas Chemicals Sdn Bhd, PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, Sasol Limited, BASF-YPC Ltd, Exxonmobil Chemical, etc.
To extract data for India Iso Butanol market, primary research surveys were conducted with manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers and end users of Iso Butanol. While interviewing, the respondents were also inquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. Moreover, TechSci Research analyzed various end user segments and projected a positive outlook for India Iso Butanol market over the coming years.
TechSci Research calculated demand for Iso Butanol in India by analyzing the historical data and demand forecast was carried out considering the imports, consumption pattern and analyzing the demand by tracking upcoming manufacturing units. TechSci Research sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, association reports and annual reports were also studied by TechSci Research.
Key Target Audience:
• Iso Butanol manufacturers and other stakeholders
• Organizations, forums and alliances related to Iso Butanol distribution
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Market research organizations and consulting companies
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as Iso Butanol manufacturers, distributors and policy makers. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.
Available Customizations:
With the given market data, TechSci Research offers customizations according to a company's specific needs.
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
