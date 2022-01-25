New York Regional Closed Median Home Price Holds Steady Between November and December While Annual Home Price Rose 13% Between 2020 and 2021

Closed Median Sale Price by County with Month-Over-Month Comparison by OneKey MLS
OneKey® MLS, the largest MLS in New York, is the trusted source of monthly statistics for residential real estate transactions from Montauk to Manhattan, north through the Hudson Valley and the Catskill Mountains. For December 2021, OneKey MLS reported a regional closed median sale price of $565,000, representing no change from the reported figure in November 2021. Between November and December 2021, closed regional sales transactions, including residential, condo, and co-op sales, increased to 6,396 from 5,731, representing an 11.6% month-over-month change.
The annual closed median sale price reported for the region for January through December 2021 was $555,000 based on a total of 72,541 sales transactions. This represents a 13.0% increase in closed median sale price over the 2020 annual figure of $491,256 and a 24.1% increase in transactions from the 58,746 sales transactions reported by OneKey MLS in 2020.
OneKey MLS aggregates the real estate transactional data from nine counties making up the regional MLS coverage area, and reports individually on each county represented. The infographic demonstrates month-over-month closed median home price comparisons for the region.
Whereas four of nine counties reported an increased closed median sale price, four of nine counties reported a decrease, and one reported no change. Sullivan (21.2%), Westchester (4.2%), Bronx (4.0%), and Suffolk (1.0%) Counties had month-over-month increases in closed median sale price. Nassau (-1.1%), Orange (-4.1%), Rockland (-6.3%), and Putnam (-9.8%) Counties had month-over-month decreases. Queens County reported no change (0.0%).
Jim Speer, CEO OneKey MLS, said, "Generally speaking, regional home prices are continuing to level off with no significant change reported between December and November, which is a good sign considering current market conditions that include record-low inventory and high buyer demand that is typically associated with rising prices."
OneKey® MLS, made possible by the merger of MLSLI and Hudson Gateway MLS, is one of the nation's leading Multiple Listing Services, serving over 45,000 REALTOR® subscribers and 4,300 participating offices throughout Long Island, Manhattan, and the Hudson Valley. OneKey MLS is dedicated to providing more comprehensive coverage, up-to-date statistics, and the best real estate tools and resources.
