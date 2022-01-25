CENTR Launches Direct to Consumer Sales via Online Store

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2022) - CENTR Brands Corp. CNTR (FSE: 303) CNTRF (the "Company"), one of North America's leading functional beverage companies, today announced the launch of the CENTR online store, making CENTR sparkling CBD drinks and new CENTR Instant available for online purchase and shipping direct to consumers. "Notably, CENTR's online store provides consumers the ability to subscribe once and receive recurring deliveries of CENTR's entire line of products directly to their front door," said Company CFO David Young.

"Launching CENTR's online retail store means that even more consumers across the United States can 'Find Your CENTR' by enjoying CENTR's sparkling CBD beverages and CENTR Instant single-serve, ready-mix CBD powders, delivered directly to their door," said Company CEO Joseph Meehan. "CENTR's sparkling CBD beverage retail availability has seen remarkable growth over the last few months and today's announcement adds to the growth we will continue to see throughout the year," he added.

The new online store allows consumers to easily select from CENTR's full line of products, including CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free, our refreshingly light, natural citrus flavored CBD sparkling waters, CENTR Instant, the Company's super convenient, single serve instant powder, apparel, and other items that helps consumers live whatever their CENTR moment happens to be.

Consumers can visit CENTR's online store at: www.findyourcentr.com/s/shop .

About CENTR Brands Corp.

CENTR Brands Corp. is one of North America's leading functional beverage companies. CENTR develops and markets non-alcoholic, functional ingestibles for the global market. The Company produces CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free, both sparkling, low calorie, CBD beverages as well as CENTR Instant, a family of on-the-go CBD powders. For more information visit www.findyourcentr.com, and follow on Instagram at @findyourcentr.

