Demandwell Raises $5M to Accelerate Transformation of the SEO Industry

Today, Demandwell, the SEO Platform for B2B SaaS Marketers, is announcing the launch of SEO Campaigns, a first-of-its-kind product that enables marketers to run SEO like they run their ad campaigns. The new product helps marketers create focus in their SEO strategies, better report on organic performance, and integrate keyword strategy into existing marketing campaigns and initiatives.

Initially founded as an agency, Demandwell partnered with High Alpha venture studio to transform its proprietary coaching system into a high-growth software business. Since partnering with High Alpha in July 2020, Demandwell has grown revenue over 1,181%.

Prior to Demandwell's SEO Campaigns, no SEO tool has allowed marketers to organize organic tactics into the campaign structure that marketers know and love. "This product sheds light on the full organic funnel of performance in a very granular and organized way," said Sam Smith, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Demandwell. "Early adopters are already leveraging SEO Campaigns to focus on the most effective tactics, and report on their direct impact every day."

With the Demandwell platform, every SaaS marketer can drive demand, traffic, leads, and revenue with SEO. As the only platform purpose-built for B2B SaaS marketers, Demandwell leverages machine and human intelligence to simplify and expedite content strategy, planning, production, and reporting.

Demandwell recently secured $5 million in seed funding for the growth of its B2B SaaS SEO Platform. The round included participation from High Alpha and a number of strategic angel investors. "Demandwell is a prime example of the opportunity that exists to build world-class software that disrupts legacy, services-based industries by automating and improving traditional practices and workflows. The importance of SEO is only increasing and Demandwell is uniquely positioned to help shape the future of the industry. We're thrilled to continue being part of their progress and backing their team," said Kristian Andersen, partner at High Alpha.

Demandwell will use the funds to significantly grow its entire team across engineering, customer success, sales, and marketing, as well as further expand its platform, which helps marketers achieve their growth objectives through strategic focus, data-driven insights, and the premium support required to succeed with SEO.

"Specifically with SEO, our goal is to generate revenue, demo requests, and leads for our sales team. With Demandwell, we've seen an 8x increase in traffic sourced from search, and it's our #1 channel for demo requests today," said Brad Beutler, Content Marketing Director at Terminus. "We're excited to see the new level of focus and impact SEO campaigns will unlock for us."

About Demandwell

Demandwell, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, is the results-driven SEO platform for B2B SaaS marketers to drive demand, traffic, leads, and revenue. For more information on Demandwell or to schedule a demo, visit demandwell.com.

About High Alpha

High Alpha, based in Indianapolis, Indiana, is a leading venture studio focused on conceiving, launching and scaling next-generation B2B SaaS companies. For more information, visit highalpha.com or follow on Twitter @highalpha.

