India n Butanol Comprehensive Techno-Commercial Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 07:59:20 / Comserve Inc. / -- Demand for n Butanol in India stood at more than 60 KTPA in 2018 and is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR during 2019-2030.



Demand for n Butanol in India stood at more than 60 KTPA in 2018 and is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR during 2019-2030. n Butanol is used to manufacture plasticizers especially Dibutyl phthalate (DBP) which is used to produce PVC. However, the demand for PVC products is expected to slow down in future. Use of n butanol for the manufacturing of ethers is expected to rise in the coming years, thereby resulting in its increased demand. Additionally, n Butanol is used in few emerging applications like printing inks, rubber chemicals, pharmaceutical industry, adhesives, dyes and varnishes. Furthermore, increasing use of n Butanol in cosmetic industry as a solvent, along with increasing production of API/Alkyl amine from n-butanol would propel demand for n Butanol across India.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-77258



As of now, The Andhra Petrochemical Limited is the only company manufacturing oxo alcohols products in India, the company has an annual capacity of 26 KTPA of n Butanol. However, the inhouse production of company is not enough to meet the domestic demand of country, thus a large portion of product is being imported. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited is also entering the business vertical of oxo alcohols by expanding its Kochi refinery to produce oxo alcohols. BPCL's n Butanol unit with an annual capacity of 150 KTPA is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. After this plant, the dependency of n Butanol on imports is anticipated to reduce. Domestic production of The Andhra Petrochemical Limited and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited together will be able to meet the country's demand in the coming years and can export the product to overseas market as well.

Years Considered for this Report:

Historical Years: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020 – 2030

Objective of the Study:

• The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast n Butanol production, demand, inventory, and demand – supply gap in India.

• To categorize demand for n Butanol based on end use, sales channel and region.

• To study trade dynamics and company share in India n Butanol market.

• To identify major customers of n Butanol in India.

• To evaluate and forecast n Butanol pricing in India.

• To identify and profile major companies operating in India n Butanol market.

• To identify major developments, deals and expansion plans in India n Butanol market.

Some of the major players operating in n Butanol market are The Andhra Petrochemicals Limited, BASF Petronas Chemicals Sdn Bhd, PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Sasol Ltd, BASF-YPC Ltd, Exxonmobil Chemical, etc.

To extract data for India n Butanol market, primary research surveys were conducted with manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers and end users of n Butanol. While interviewing, the respondents were also inquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. Moreover, TechSci Research analyzed various end user segments and projected a positive outlook for India n Butanol market over the coming years.

TechSci Research calculated demand for n Butanol in India by analyzing the historical data and demand forecast was carried out considering the imports, consumption pattern and analyzing the demand by tracking upcoming manufacturing units. TechSci Research sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, association reports and annual reports were also studied by TechSci Research.

Key Target Audience:

• n Butanol manufacturers and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to n Butanol distribution

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research organizations and consulting companies

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as n Butanol manufacturers, distributors and policy makers. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, TechSci Research offers customizations according to a company's specific needs.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post India n Butanol Comprehensive Techno-Commercial Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030 appeared first on Comserveonline.