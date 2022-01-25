India 2-Ethyl Hexanol Comprehensive Techno-Commercial Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 07:57:20 / Comserve Inc. / -- Demand for 2-Ethyl Hexanol in India stood at more than 100 KTPA in 2018 and is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate during the forecast period.



Demand for 2-Ethyl Hexanol in India stood at more than 100 KTPA in 2018 and is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate during the forecast period. 2-Ethyl Hexanol is majorly used to manufacture plasticizers, especially dioctyl phthalate (DOP) and 2-Ethyl Hexanol derivatives. DOP is further used to produce Polyvinyl chloride (PVC). However, the demand for PVC products is anticipated to slow down in the coming years. Moreover, increasing manufacturing of 2-Ethyl Hexanol derivatives, acrylate and methacrylate esters is further expected to fuel demand for 2-Ethyl Hexanol during the forecast period.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-77259



The Andhra Petrochemical Limited is the only company manufacturing oxo alcohols products in India, the company has an annual capacity of 55 KTPA to produce 2-ethyl hexanol. The inhouse production of the company is not enough to meet the domestic demand of India, thus a large portion of product is being imported. Moreover, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited is also planning to enter the business vertical of oxo alcohols by expanding its Kochi refinery to produce oxo alcohols. BPCL is setting up plant to manufacture 2-ethyl hexanol with an annual capacity of 55 KTPA which is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. After the plant become operational, the dependency of 2-ethyl hexanol on imports is going to reduce, and the domestic production of both the companies together will be able to meet the domestic demand across the country.

Years Considered for this Report:

Historical Years: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020 – 2030

Objective of the Study:

• The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast 2-Ethyl Hexanol production, demand, inventory, and demand – supply gap in India.

• To categorize demand for 2-Ethyl Hexanol based on end use, sales channel and region.

• To study trade dynamics and company share in India 2-Ethyl Hexanol market.

• To identify major customers of 2-Ethyl Hexanol in India.

• To evaluate and forecast 2-Ethyl Hexanol pricing in India.

• To identify and profile major companies operating in India 2-Ethyl Hexanol market.

• To identify major developments, deals and expansion plans in India 2-Ethyl Hexanol market.

Some of the major players operating in 2-Ethyl Hexanol market are The Andhra Petrochemicals Limited, BASF Petronas Chemicals, ExxonMobil Chemical, Dow Chemicals, BASF, Pt Petro Oxo Nusantara, Eastman Chemical Company, etc.

To extract data for India 2-Ethyl Hexanol market, primary research surveys were conducted with manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers and end users of 2-Ethyl Hexanol. While interviewing, the respondents were also inquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. Moreover, TechSci Research analyzed various end user segments and projected a positive outlook for India 2-Ethyl Hexanol market over the coming years.

TechSci Research calculated demand for 2-Ethyl Hexanol in India by analyzing the historical data and demand forecast was carried out considering the imports, consumption pattern and analyzing the demand by tracking upcoming manufacturing units. TechSci Research sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, association reports and annual reports were also studied by TechSci Research.

Key Target Audience:

• 2-Ethyl Hexanol manufacturers and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to 2-Ethyl Hexanol distribution

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research organizations and consulting companies

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as 2-Ethyl Hexanol manufacturers, distributors and policy makers. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.



Available Customizations:

With the given market data, TechSci Research offers customizations according to a company's specific needs.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post India 2-Ethyl Hexanol Comprehensive Techno-Commercial Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030 appeared first on Comserveonline.