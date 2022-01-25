India Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Comprehensive Techno-Commercial Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 07:55:17 / Comserve Inc. / -- In 2018, demand for polyolefin elastomers in India was approximately 20 KT and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period



In 2018, demand for polyolefin elastomers in India was approximately 20 KT and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. The major demand for polyolefin elastomers arises from automotive industry to produce trims, bumpers and interior and exterior components. Moreover, Northern and southern regions in India, being the automotive hub, accounted for the major demand for the product. Further, POE is used in packaging industry as well as for the polymer modification. The saturated polymers produced by polyolefin elastomer have excellent UV resistance. It is used to provide super-elasticity and toughness to the conventional polymers and, thus, finds wide application. Moreover, rising demand in foams, footwear, wires and cable, thermoplastic elastomers and injection molding goods would further boost the demand for POE across the country.

Currently, there are no manufacturers in India that produce polyolefins elastomers. India is totally dependent on import from major countries such as Singapore, United Arab Emirates, USA, etc. The major producers of polyolefin elastomers are Dow Chemicals, DuPont Chemicals, SABIC, LG Chem, ExxonMobil and LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. Further a massive growth can be witnessed in the polyolefin elastomer's market by 2030.

Years Considered for this Report:

Historical Years: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020 – 2030

Objective of the Study:

• The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast polyolefin elastomer demand, inventory, and demand–supply gap in India.

• To categorize demand for polyolefin elastomer based on end use, sales channel and region.

• To study trade dynamics in India polyolefin elastomer market.

• To identify major customers of polyolefin elastomer in India.

• To evaluate and forecast polyolefin elastomer pricing in India.

• To identify and profile major companies operating in India polyolefin elastomer market.

• To identify major developments, deals and expansion plans in India polyolefin elastomer market.

Some of the major players operating in polyolefin elastomer market are Dow Chemicals, DuPont, SABIC, LG Chem, ExxonMobil and LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. Partial list of major customers are Hydro S & S Industries Ltd, Machino Polymers Ltd, Mitsui Prime Advanced Composite India Pvt Ltd, APPL Industries Ltd and Zylog Plastalloys Pvt. Ltd.

To extract data for India polyolefin elastomer market, primary research surveys were conducted with manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers and end users of polyolefin elastomer. While interviewing, the respondents were also inquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. Moreover, TechSci Research analyzed various end user segments and projected a positive outlook for India Polyolefin Elastomer market over the coming years.

TechSci Research calculated demand for polyolefin elastomer in India by analyzing the historical data and demand forecast was carried out considering the imports, consumption pattern and analyzing the demand by tracking upcoming manufacturing units. TechSci Research sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, association reports and annual reports were also studied by TechSci Research.



Key Target Audience:

• Polyolefin elastomer manufacturers, end users and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to polyolefin elastomer distribution

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research organizations and consulting companies

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as polyolefin elastomer manufacturers, distributors and policy makers. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.



Available Customizations:

With the given market data, TechSci Research offers customizations according to a company's specific needs.

