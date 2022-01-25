India Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Comprehensive Techno-Commercial Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 07:52:35 / Comserve Inc. / -- In 2018, the demand for PTFE in India stood at approximately 5 KT and is expected to witness a healthy growth rate during the forecast period.
In 2018, the demand for PTFE in India stood at approximately 5 KT and is expected to witness a healthy growth rate during the forecast period. The major application of PTFE is in automotive and transportation sector as it is being used in manufacturing of plain bearings, gears, seals, gaskets, slide plates, bushings etc., where it outperforms nylon. The demand for PTFE in the electrical and electronic industry is expected to rise due to its excellent dielectric properties. PTFE film is used to produce carbon fiber composite which is primarily used in the aerospace industry. The PTFE is used to prevent the built-in part from sticking with non-production material and acts as a barrier to the bagging material in carbon-fiber composites. PTFE has the small pore structures that make the fabric material breathable and waterproof. Furthermore, PTFE is chemically and electrically resistant due to which it is also used in coatings, and due to its high viscosity, it is used in missiles and aircraft as well. Furthermore, PTFE is also increasingly being used in the electricals and electronics industry owing to its enhanced flexibility and non-sticking properties.
In India, PTFE is produced by Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited and Hindustan Fluorocarbons Limited, among which Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited is the major producer with the maximum capacity to produce PTFE.
Years Considered for this Report:
Historical Years: 2013 – 2017
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2020 – 2030
Objective of the Study:
• The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast PTFE production, demand, inventory, and demand–supply gap in India.
• To categorize demand for PTFE based on end use, sales channel and region.
• To study trade dynamics and company share in India PTFE market.
• To identify major customers of PTFE in India.
• To evaluate and forecast PTFE pricing in India.
• To identify and profile major companies operating in India PTFE market.
• To identify major developments, deals and expansion plans in India PTFE market.
Some of the major players operating in PTFE market are Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited, DowDuPont Inc., Hindustan Fluorocarbons Limited, AGC Inc., Daikin Industries Limited, etc.
To extract data for India PTFE market, primary research surveys were conducted with manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers and end users of PTFE. While interviewing, the respondents were also inquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. Moreover, TechSci Research analyzed various end user segments and projected a positive outlook for India PTFE market over the coming years.
TechSci Research calculated demand for PTFE in India by analyzing the historical data and demand forecast was carried out considering the imports, consumption pattern and analyzing the demand by tracking upcoming manufacturing units. TechSci Research sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, association reports and annual reports were also studied by TechSci Research.
Key Target Audience:
• PTFE manufacturers, end users and other stakeholders
• Organizations, forums and alliances related to PTFE distribution
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Market research organizations and consulting companies
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as PTFE manufacturers, distributors and policy makers. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.
Available Customizations:
With the given market data, TechSci Research offers customizations according to a company's specific needs.
