Spiking Receives Feefo Gold Trusted Service Award

Spiking receives Feefo Gold Trusted Services Award
Spiking received Feefo's Gold Trusted Service Award for 2 consecutive years. Spiking garnered 1,716 verified reviews with an average customer rating of 4.9 out of 5.0. Feefo recognizes businesses who deliver exceptional experiences to real customers.
Spiking, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data-powered stock-trading insights and education platform, has received the Gold Trusted Service Award from Feefo, an independent UK-based customer service and reviews company.
"The Trusted Service Awards recognise companies who go above and beyond to provide the very best customer experience," said Tony Whebel, CEO at Feefo.
Since 2014, Feefo has recognised businesses who deliver exceptional experiences, using feedback from real customers. The Trusted Service Awards are unique as they are based purely on feedback from real customers. This means only businesses who are truly committed to outstanding customer service receive the award. Since 2020, Spiking has garnered 1,716 verified reviews with an average customer rating of 4.9 out of 5.0.
"We're thrilled to receive this award from Feefo, especially after a year where we have all had to adapt to the pandemic, while still delivering the highest quality of service, education and data analysis to our community. The award recognises our efforts to listen, understand and respond to all our customers so we can empower them to build generational wealth through our Spiking.com platform." - Dr. Clemen Chiang, CEO of Spiking.
Unlike other platforms that profit off trading volume, Spiking generates revenue through educating users on how to leverage its proprietary trading data to build generational wealth. The platform offers four styles of trading education:
- Courses around how to decipher the universe of trading whales
- Guides based on investment styles: passive, active, political or activist
- Masterclasses based on trading time frame: daily, monthly, quarterly, yearly
- Lessons based on Dr. Clemen Chiang's trading concept for his hedge fund
"I look forward to continue building the Spiking community to prosper together through data, education and the power of community," said Dr. Chiang.
About Spiking
Spiking is Singapore's first financial-technology and educational app that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to reveal trading insights.
Launched in 2016, Spiking aims to help traders see how reputable investors buy and sell shares in the stock market.
Since its launch, Spiking has established itself as the top stock trading education platform that incorporates AI for the use of legal insider trading. Spiking uses proprietary data to track transactions and lets traders stand on the shoulders of industry giants.
Contact Information:
Company Name: Spiking
Address: 7 Temasek Boulevard,
#12-02A Suntec Tower One,
Singapore 038987
Email: info@spiking.com
Website: https://www.spiking.com
For all media queries, please contact:
Chi-an Chang
Financial PR
Telephone: +65-64382990
Email: spikingteam@financialpr.com.sg
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.