Latin America Automated Material Handling Market : Industry Insights, Major Key Players and Current Trends Analysis

The Latin America automated material handling market was valued at USD 2781.18 million in 2019 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025).



- The region is witnessing a significant growth in the e-commerce indsutry. According to Worldpay's annual "Global Payments Report", online sales are expected to increase 19% in the next five years (8% above the global average) with 155.5 million people in Latin American buying online goods and services in 2019.

- According to Internet Retailer's 2018 Latin America 500, the companies that operates physical stores as well as selling online accounted for 49.0% of online retail sales by the 500 leading web retailers in Latin America.

- Amazon, though it entered the region in 2012, has been only primarily dealing with books. In June 2017, Amazon added categories, such as smartphones, notebooks, tablets, and accessories, and further fine-tuned its logistics in a few months, before it began offering a full product assortment in the country.

Currently, the average promised delivery time is approximately nine days, and in most cases, deliveries are still made through post offices (‘correios'). With Amazon entering the market, even the local players are expected to start using more AMH systems to stay competitive.

Automated material handling equipment eliminates the need for human interference in a material handling process. Continuous rise in demand for automation with the advent of technologies such as robotics, wireless technologies, and driverless vehicles, in different industries like food and beverages, retail, general manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and post & parcel has revolutionized the adoption of automated material handling equipment. Type of equipment such as AS/RS, AGV, conveyor, palletizer, and sortation systems are considered under the scope of the market.



Argentina to Witness Slow Growth



- Since Argentina is a developing country, the availability of cheap labor is hindering the growth of the automated material handling system market in the country.

- Manufacturing, the single largest sector in the country's economy, is well-integrated into the, with half the country's industrial exports being agricultural in nature.

- Argentina has traditionally been the most advanced Latin American country, in terms of internet usage. Many multinational e-commerce industries are investing in Argentina and this is expected to increase the AMH usage in the country over the forecast period.

- Since there are more than 100 airports in Argentina, the airport end-user segment occupies the largest market share in the country. However, a fragile macroeconomic environment is expected to hinder the growth of automation in the country. Despite this, concerted efforts by the Argentine government to strengthen economic stability are yet to unfold.

- Recently, Comau, one of the leading industrial automation service providers, signed a new robotics and automation products partnership with the integrator SimAc. The partnership would consider a full portfolio offer of robotics, automation products, and latest solutions focused on the general industry and Tier-1 customers.

The Latin America automated material handling market is fragmented and moderately competitive in nature. Product launches, high expense on research and development, partnerships and acquisitions, etc. are the prime growth strategies adopted by the companies in the country to sustain the intense competition.

