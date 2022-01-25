Latin America Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 07:37:21 / Comserve Inc. / -- Latin America Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



Latin America's automated guided vehicle market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.37% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025). The region holds good potential for growth, however the highly unstable political situations in the region are expected to hinder the growth; for instance, in last 12 months Mexico, Cuba, and Brazil have elected new leaders and Argentina is preparing for elections and Venezuela continues to face upheaval in the face of Nicolas Maduro's re-election. In spite of such recent developments, the region's strong economies such as Brazil, Columbia, Mexico, and Chile are expected to drive growth in various industries.



- The region holds a prominent share of automotive and food & beverage industries across the globe, especially in automotive industry countries such as Mexico and Brazil produced more vehicles during fiscal 2018 than Russia and Canada.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-82125

- The growing retail industry in the region is driving organizations to automate their warehouses for optimizing the process. According to Euromonitor, retail sales value in Latin America is expected to reach USD 1.07 trillion by 2022.

- Brazil, which is expanding, resourceful, and demographically buoyant, is a promising market for automation. The burgeoning population of upper and middle classes in Brazil is expected to result in increased consumption rates. However, especially due to a rapid increase in labor costs, many business models are likely to change.

- In addition, the high initial costs and long period of return on investment involved in the adoption of the automated systems are expected to challenge the market growth over the forecasted period. However, the added benefits and customer satisfaction associated with the adoption of such systems are expected to gain added benefits to the organizations.

Scope of the Report

Latin America market is one of the fastest-growing markets for automated guided vehicles, owing to the presence of growing economies such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Chile. The market holds significant potential for further growth and growing end-user industries such as automotive, retail & warehousing, electronics & electrical, food & beverages, etc. The report provides the market share of countries such as Brazil, Columbia, Mexico, and Chile along with vendor profiles who operate in the market.



Key Market Trends

The Growing Food & Beverages Industry along with Retail is Expected to Drive the Demand



- E-commerce share of the total retail sales from the region is expanding year-on-year which is expected to increase the need for automating the warehouses even further in turn driving the demand for automated guided vehicles. The e-commerce share of total retail sales from the region is expected to cross 3% by 2020.

- Brazil represents about 42% of all B2C e-commerce in Latin America. Amazon, though it entered Brazil in 2012, has been only primarily dealing with books. In June 2017, Amazon added categories, such as smartphones, notebooks, tablets, and accessories, and further fine-tuned its logistics in a few months before it began offering a full product assortment in the country. In 2018, e-marketers see Brazil as one of the most attractive markets.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-82125



- Agriculture is still one of the main drivers of the region's economy owing to which the region is home to a thriving food and beverage industry. For instance, JBS a leading company in the food and beverage sector in Brazil generated total revenue of BRL 181.68 billion during fiscal 2018.

- The growing automation in the food and beverages sector is expected to positively influence the growth, growing labor costs in the region is one of the contributing factors. According to Abia, the net revenue of the food and beverage industry in brazil during fiscal 2018 stood BRL 656 billion.



Automotive and Pharmaceutical Industry is Expected to Augment the Demand



- Within Latin America, Mexico has a particularly high potential, since the country is trying to attract the favor of the top five global car manufacturers. Leading automotive manufacturers, such as Audi, BMW, Daimler, and their suppliers, are already building new factories or are expanding the existing ones in Mexico.

- However, Mexico does not have enough skilled laborers and local suppliers can hardly keep up with the car manufacturers' speed of expansion. As a result, manufacturers are increasingly adopting automation in their production line.

- According to CILFA, the Latin America pharmaceutical industry accounts for 6.3% of the global pharmaceutical sales, which reached USD 69.47 billion during fiscal 2017; Brazil holds the maximum share of the market.

- The demand for generic, ayurvedic medicines and OTC drugs is expected to witness an upward trend and is anticipated to aid the pharmaceutical industry register a 7%-8% growth over the forecast period. Some countries, like Mexico, also have prevailing price control regulations.

Competitive Landscape

Latin America's automated guided vehicle market is moving towards consolidation and major vendors in the market are from the US owing to the close proximity. Major vendors in the market provide customer-specific offerings. Key players include Kuka Group, SSI Schaefer, ABB Ltd, Jungheinrich Group, Dematic Group (KION), etc. Recent developments in the market are -



- MARCH 2019 - UniCarriers America announced a partnership with Rocla. The partnership is aimed at solving unique market challenges and requests of customers. Unicarriers also added new management in Latin America.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Automated Warehouses Due to E-commerce

4.2.2 Safety Measures at Workplace and Government Regulations

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Initial Investment

4.3.2 Long Period of Return on Investment

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

Request For Full Report >> Latin America Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Latin America Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor appeared first on Comserveonline.