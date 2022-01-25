India Butadiene Comprehensive Techno-Commercial Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 07:35:27 / Comserve Inc. / -- The properties of butadiene such as solubility in alcohol & ether and insolubility in water makes it useful for manufacturing various synthetic rubbers such as PBR, SBR and nitrile butadiene rubbers.



Butadiene demand in India stood at 324 KTPA in 2018 and is projected to cross 483 KTPA by 2030. The properties of butadiene such as solubility in alcohol & ether and insolubility in water makes it useful for manufacturing various synthetic rubbers such as PBR, SBR and nitrile butadiene rubbers. Rising demand for tires in the automotive industry and increasing demand for paints & adhesives in the construction industry is expected to spur demand for butadiene during the forecast period. Growing preference for butadiene in production of carpets, engineering plastics and nylon clothing is expected to further boost demand for butadiene in the coming years.



Years Considered for this Report:

Historical Years: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020 – 2030

Objective of the Study:

• The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast Butadiene capacity, production, demand, inventory, and demand – supply gap in India.

• To categorize Butadiene demand based on, type, region and sales channel.

• To study trade dynamics and company share in India Butadiene market.

• To identify major customers of Butadiene in India.

• To evaluate and forecast Butadiene pricing by grade in India Butadiene market.

• To identify and profile major companies operating in India Butadiene market.

• To identify major news, deals and expansion plans in India Butadiene market.

Some of the major players operating in India Butadiene market are Reliance Industries Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Haldia Petrochemicals Limited and ONGC Petro Additions Limited.

To extract data for India Butadiene market, primary research surveys were conducted with Butadiene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers and end users. While interviewing, the respondents were also inquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. Moreover, TechSci Research analyzed various end user segments and projected a positive outlook for India Butadiene market over the coming years.

TechSci Research calculated Butadiene demand in India by analyzing the historical data and demand forecast was carried out considering the end use industries growth. TechSci Research sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, association reports, annual reports, etc., were also studied by TechSci Research.

Key Target Audience:

• Butadiene manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to Butadiene market

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as butadiene manufacturers and policy makers. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, TechSci Research offers customizations according to a company's specific needs.

