Global Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Global perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) market is categorized into product type, application and regional distribution. Based on product type, the market has been segmented into aqueous dispersion, powder and pellets.



Global perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) market is anticipated to reach USD 6.8 billion during the forecast period, mainly driven by increasing demand for high-purity PFA coating in critical fluid transport tubing applications and increasing demand for ultra-high pure (UHP) PFA resin in the semiconductor industry. Among the application segments, optic fiber can be used as a medium for computer networking and telecommunications, as it is flexible and can be bundled as cables.



Global Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Market Segmentation:

Global perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) market is categorized into product type, application and regional distribution. Based on product type, the market has been segmented into aqueous dispersion, powder and pellets. Based on application, the market has been categorized into oil & gas, chemical processing industry, semiconductor, fiber optics, cookware & bakeware coatings, electrical insulation and others. Notably, among these application segments, semiconductor is anticipated to contribute significantly to the PFA market, as the semiconductor industry is heavily dependent on PFA, which are the only materials that can hold, and transport harsh chemicals used in the process of manufacturing. Chemical processing industry is expected to register fastest growth during forecast period owing to the increasing demand for PFA coatings in transportation of fluids. The ultra-pure PFA is best suited for applications in the semiconductor industry. Further, special grades of PFA are developed to meet the rigorous demands of the semiconductor industry involved in the production of electronic equipment like cell phones, LCD, personal computers (PCs), plasma and LED displays.

Moreover, fiber optic cables segment is expected to benefit from growing demand for data transmission capacity, making it indispensable to upgrade existing network infrastructure, predominantly in countries such as France and Italy, where the existing network is still mainly in copper cable.



Global Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Regional Segmentation

Asia – Pacific dominated global perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) market in 2018 and is expected to continue its market dominance in coming years. This huge demand for perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) is a result of increase in chemical processing and growth in fiber optics and oil & gas industries in the region. Looking ahead over the next 10 years, production from unparalleled investments in emerging economies such as China and India chemical manufacturing is anticipated to continue coming online, with the largest gains expected in 2019 and into 2020.



Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading companies operating in global perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) market are 3M Company (Dyneon GmbH), Arkema, AMETEK Inc., AGC Inc., DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd., HaloPolymer OJSC, Holscot Fluoroplastics, Hubei Everflon Polymer CO. Ltd., INOFLON, Li Chang Technology (Ganzhou) Co. Ltd., etc.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast global perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) market size.

• To forecast global perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) market based on product type, application and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of perfluoroalkoxy (PFA).

TechSci Research performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, TechSci Research sourced a list of leading manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, TechSci Research conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. TechSci Research analyzed the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in global perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) market.

TechSci Research calculated global perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) market size using a top-down approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. TechSci Research sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by TechSci Research.

Key Target Audience:

• Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA)

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners and end users. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Product Type:

o Aqueous Dispersion

o Powder

o Pellets

• Market, by Application:

o Oil & Gas

o Chemical Processing Industry

o Semiconductor

o Fiber Optics

o Cookware & Bakeware Coatings

o Electrical Insulation

o Others

• Market, by Region:

o Asia-Pacific

 China

 India

 Japan

 South Korea

 Australia

 Singapore

 Malaysia

o North America

 United States

 Mexico

 Canada

o Europe

 Germany

 France

 United Kingdom

 Italy

 Spain

o Rest of the World

 Saudi Arabia

 Brazil

 South Africa

 Argentina

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, TechSci Research offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

