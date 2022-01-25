India Elevators and Escalators Market Insights on Share, Application and Forecast Assumptions

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 07:29:02 / Comserve Inc. / -- India Elevators and Escalators Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



According to "India Elevators and Escalators Market By Type of, By Type of Machinery, By Type of Door, By Weight, By End User, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" elevators and escalators market is projected to cross $ 2 billion by 2023, on the back of rising urbanization, introduction of Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA) and increasing number of high-rise residential and commercial buildings across the country. Moreover, government initiatives such as Smart Cities Mission and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), and growing adoption of smart, fast and environment friendly elevators are expected to aid growth in the India elevators and escalators market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, rising demand for elevators with Automatic Rescue Device is anticipated to boost the country's elevators and escalators market in the coming years. Some of the major players operating in India elevators and escalators market are KONE Elevator India Pvt. Ltd., Johnson Lifts Pvt. Ltd., Schindler India Pvt. Ltd., OTIS Elevator Company (India) Ltd., thyssenkrupp Elevator (India) Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Elevator ETA India Pvt. Ltd., Fujitec India Pvt. Ltd., ESCON ELEVATORS PVT LTD., Kinetic Hyundai Elevator & Movement Technologies Ltd., and Blue Star Elevators (India) Ltd., among others. "India Elevators and Escalators Market By Type of, By Type of Machinery, By Type of Door, By Weight, By End User, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" discusses the following aspects of elevators and escalators market in India:



•Elevators and Escalators Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Type of Carriage (Passenger, Freight & Others), By Type of Machinery (Traction & Hydraulic), By Type of Door (Automatic & Manual), By Weight, By End User

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology



The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interaction with elevators and escalators distributors and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Duration of Usage

4.3. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.4. Customer Satisfaction

4.5. Elevator Challenges

4.6. Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) Expectation

4.7. Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) Challenges

5. Global Elevators Market Overview

6. India Elevators Market Landscape

7. India Elevators Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.1.2. By Volume

7.1.3. By New Installation

7.1.4. By Maintenance Service

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type of Carriage (Passenger, Freight & Others)

7.2.2. By Type of Machinery (Traction & Hydraulic)

7.2.3. By Type of Elevator Door (Automatic & Manual)

7.2.4. By Weight (Up to 350Kg, Up to 550Kg, Up to 750Kg, Up to 1150Kg & More than 1150Kg)

7.2.5. By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial & Government Institution), By Value

7.2.6. By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial & Government Institution), By Volume

7.2.7. By Region

7.2.8. By Cities

7.2.9. By Company

7.3. Import-Export Analysis

7.4. Market Attractiveness Index

7.4.1. By Type of Carriage

7.4.2. By Type of Machinery

7.4.3. By Type of Elevator Door

7.4.4. By Weight

7.4.5. By End User, By Value

7.4.6. By End User, By Volume

7.4.7. By Region

8. India Residential Elevators Market Outlook

