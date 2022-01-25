Global Sizing Agents Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 07:28:55 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global sizing agents market was valued at USD3.0 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD3.7 billion by 2024.



Global sizing agents market was valued at USD3.0 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD3.7 billion by 2024. Growth in the production of paper & related products as well as textile & clothing owing to rising demand from paper-based packaging industry and textile industry is expected to drive sizing agents market. Moreover, expansion of automotive, aerospace, and medical industries and shift from the traditional low-value textile to high-value textile products is further supporting the growth of global sizing agents market. Based on type, the market is segmented into natural and synthetic, wherein the natural segment is expected to be the major contributor to the growth of global sizing agents market during forecast period. The growth of the segment is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for natural sizing agents such as cotton, starch and its derivatives, among others. On the basis of application, textile & fiber segment is anticipated to be the largest contributor to the sizing agents market during forecast period owing to increasing global production of textile and clothing products. Furthermore, various physical properties of sizing agents help in strengthening of the yarn and impart abrasion resistance.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-77321

Among regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the significant share in global sizing agents market during forecast period, owing to shift of production facilities from Europe and North America to Asia-Pacific. India, Japan, China are the major contributors to the textile & clothing and paper & pulp production, which in turn, is expected to drive the sizing agents market in the region.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast the market size of global sizing agents market.

• To forecast global sizing agents market based on type, application and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global sizing agents market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global sizing agents market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for global sizing agents market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of sizing agents.

Some of the leading players in global sizing agents market are Kemira Oyj, Solenis, BASF, Omnova Solutions, Buckman, Pulcra Chemicals, Evonik Industries, Seiko PMC Corporation, Bodo Moller Chemie, Aries Chemical, among others.



TechSci Research performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, TechSci Research sourced a list of leading manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, TechSci Research conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. TechSci Research analyzed the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in global sizing agents market.

TechSci Research calculated the market size of sizing agents using a top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecasted for the future years. TechSci Research sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by TechSci Research.

Key Target Audience:

• Sizing Agents manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders

• Government and other regulatory bodies

• Research institutes and organizations

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global sizing agents market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Type:

o Natural

o Synthetic

• Market, by Application:

o Textile & Fiber

o Paper & Paperboard

o Cosmetics

o Food & Beverage

o Others

• Market, by Region:

o Asia-Pacific

 China

 Japan

 India

 South Korea

 Australia

 Singapore

 Malaysia

o Europe

 Germany

 Italy

 United Kingdom

 France

 Spain

o North America

 United States

 Canada

 Mexico

o South America

 Brazil

 Argentina

 Colombia

o Middle East and Africa

 South Africa

 Saudi Arabia

 UAE

 Iran

 Jordan

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global sizing agents market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, TechSci Research offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Global Sizing Agents Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030 appeared first on Comserveonline.