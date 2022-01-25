Quantum eMotion Announces Acceptance of Its First-Generation Patent in China

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2022) - Quantum eMotion Corp. QNC QNCCF (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM" or the "Company") Quantum eMotion is proud to announce that its first-generation patent on the quantum random number generation based on quantum tunnelling has now been issued in China.

In summary, upon examination and according to the Chinese Patent Law, the National Intellectual Property Administration, PRC (CNIPA) has granted the patent under the # ZL 2015800368834 for a duration of 20 years from the time of deposit.

Francis Bellido, QeM's CEO, commented, "Considering the resources that China is investing in developing quantum technologies and the leadership it enjoys in quantum communications, we are really thrilled to have been granted this patent by the CNIPA. China is a key player in the cybersecurity space and its addition as a country that recognizes the uniqueness of our claim, constitutes a crucial business milestone and significant step towards global recognition of our foundational intellectual property. As we are entering 2022 with a clear plan to execute, this is also an important event for our shareholders, our partners and future clients."

About QeM

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. The patented solution for a Quantum Random Number Generator exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced security for protecting high value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target the highly valued Financial Services, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

