Asia-Pacific High Purity Alumina Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Asia-Pacific high purity alumina market is anticipated to witness a significant growth during the forecast period on account of its growing applications in LED lighting, semiconductors, lithium ion batteries, photovoltaic cells, plasma display screen, phosphor, optical lenses, smartphone sapphire glass, among others. High purity alumina is a processed premium non-metallurgical form of aluminum which is characterized by its level of purity. Notably, factors like recent developments in the automotive industry, rapidly growing LED lighting and synthetic sapphire demand, new potential uses of aluminium as an alternative to copper in the power industry, among others are anticipated to strengthen the growth of high purity alumina (HPA) market across Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, high purity alumina market is observing steady growth in the semiconductor industry, as the product is a novel industrial-use material employed in the process of fabrication of semiconductor device. Additionally, it is used in the wafer processing equipment due to its high resistance to plasma corrosion and better blending strength. The demand for semiconductor is mainly influenced by various underlying applications including communication and consumer electronics, data processing that accounts for the significant share of applicability in personal computers, gaming consoles, television, iPods and servers. Therefore, increasing demand for high definition display screens is anticipated to propel growth in Asia-Pacific high purity alumina market during forecast period.

The market for high purity alumina has been segmented into product, application and region. Based on product, the market has been segmented into 4N, 5N, and 6N, wherein, 4N segment is anticipated to hold a significant share owing to considerable usage of lithium-ion batteries, during the forecast period. Additionally, the product has extended application in ultrafiltration & gas separation laminates owing to its enhanced chemical resistivity and porosity. Lastly, based on application, Asia-Pacific high purity alumina market has been segmented into LEDs, phosphor, sapphire, semiconductors and others.

Regionally, the market has been segmented into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and Indonesia. China holds a major share in the market due to growing demand for technologically advanced consumer electronics in the country.

Some of the key players operating in the market include, Altech Chemicals Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Nippon Light Metal Company Limited, Zibo Xinfumeng Chemicals Co. Ltd., Rio Tinto (Australia), UC RUSAL, China Hongqiao Group Limited,

Xuancheng Jingrui New Materials Co. Ltd, Hebei Pengda Advanced Materials Technology Co. Ltd., Kosan Aluminium Extrusion SDN BHD, Aluminum Corp. of China (China), Shandong Xinfa (China), Emirates Global Aluminum, China Power Investment, East Hope Group, among others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast Asia-Pacific high purity alumina market size.

• To forecast Asia-Pacific high purity alumina market based on technology, product, application and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Asia-Pacific high purity alumina market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Asia-Pacific high purity alumina market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for high purity alumina market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of high purity alumina.

TechSci Research performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, TechSci Research sourced a list of leading manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, TechSci Research conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. TechSci Research analyzed the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in Asia-Pacific high purity alumina market.

TechSci Research calculated Asia-Pacific high purity alumina market size using a top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. TechSci Research sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by TechSci Research.

Key Target Audience:

• High purity alumina manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders

• Government and other regulatory bodies

• Associations, organizations and forums related to high purity alumina market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, Asia-Pacific high purity alumina market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product:

o 4N

o 5N

o 6N

• Market, By Application:

o LED

o Semi-conductor

o Phosphor

o Batteries

o Others

 Optical Lenses

 Bio-Medical Devices

 Lasers

• Market, By Country:

 China

 South Korea

 Taiwan

 Japan

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Asia-Pacific high purity alumina market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, TechSci Research offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

