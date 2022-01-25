Global Healthcare Data Integration Platforms Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Forthcoming, Growth, Business Prospects and Industry Updates and Forecast | 2020 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 07:22:17 / Comserve Inc. / -- According to MarkNtel Advisors' research report "Global Healthcare Data Integration Platforms Market Analysis, 2020", the global healthcare data integration platforms market is anticipated to grow at a noticeable rate during 2020-25,



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

According to MarkNtel Advisors' research report "Global Healthcare Data Integration Platforms Market Analysis, 2020", the global healthcare data integration platforms market is anticipated to grow at a noticeable rate during 2020-25, owing to the increasing adoption and deployment of the connected technologies such as AI, cloud computing, IoT, machine learning, among others. Moreover, the fast growing healthcare development projects in the emerging economies of the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

Also, the rising statistics of the global number of chronic and non-chronic disease patients has been generating the need for management of data at centralized data storage platform for strategic planning, personized diagnosis and efficient operation of the healthcare institutions.

The Common Storage and Uniform Access to Dominate the Market in Forthcoming Years

The common storage and uniform access healthcare data integration platform type is expected to lead the market during 2020-25, as revealed by Markntel Advisors' research report on "Global Healthcare Data Integration Platforms Market Analysis, 2020".

Widespread availability and easy access to the information over the cloud software has been making it preferable choice among the end user sectors including, Specialty Clinics, Hospitals, Specialty Care Centres, Laboratories.

The diagnosis and medical records functional area has been the major application sector of healthcare data integration platform in 2019. However, other functional areas Finance & Accounts, Sales & Marketing, Administration, and Others also holds the substantial position in the global healthcare data integration platform market. The upcoming new healthcare projects across the globe would proliferate the demand for healthcare data integration platforms across different functional areas.

According to MarkNtel Advisors, the key market players in the Healthcare Data Integration Platforms Markets industry includes IBM, SAP, Oracle, SAS, Cisco, Informatica, Talend, Attunity, Microsoft, Others.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Assumption

1.3. Market Segmentation

1.4. Market Definition

2. Executive Summary

3. Expert Verbatim- Interview Excerpts of Leading Industry Executives

4. Global Healthcare Data Integration Platforms Market Outlook, 2015- 2025F

4.1. Market Size and Analysis

4.1.1.1.1.1.1. 4.1.1.By Revenues

4.2. Market Share and Analysis

4.2.1.1.1.1.1. 4.2.1.By Component

4.2.1.2. Platforms/Tools

4.2.1.3. Services

