India Acetone (Comprehensive Techno-Commercial) Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Demand for Acetone in 2018 is around 266 KT and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. This demand can be attributed to the growing need for acetone in the pharmaceutical industry for development of new drugs. Furthermore, increasing demand for solvent based products in lubricants, thinners and surface coatings would also contribute to the growth in demand for acetone in the country.

Rising demand for the acetone intermediate products such as MMA (Methyl methacrylate) for a variety of end-use applications such as in PVC modification, medical procedures especially dental and joint replacement would also contribute to its growing demand. These factors coupled with rising per capita income, change in lifestyle and growing preference for personal care products would further drive the demand for acetone during the forecast period.

Currently, there are three major manufacturers in India that produce acetone. India is also dependent on import from countries such as Japan, Thailand, etc. The major producers of acetone are Deepak Phenolics Limited, Hindustan Organics Chemicals Limited and SI Group India Limited. Many small industries like Prasol Industries are expected to increase their production to fulfill the domestic demand of acetone in India. Further a massive growth can be witnessed in the Acetone's market by 2030.





Years Considered for this Report:

Historical Years: 2013 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021 – 2030

Objective of the Study:

• The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast acetone production, demand, inventory, and demand–supply gap in India.

• To categorize demand for acetone based on end use, sales channel and region.

• To study trade dynamics and company share in India acetone market.

• To identify major customers of acetone in India.

• To evaluate and forecast acetone pricing in India.

• To identify and profile major companies operating in India acetone market.

• To identify major developments, deals and expansion plans in India acetone market.

Some of the major players operating in acetone market are Deepak Phenolics Limited, Hindustan Organics Chemicals Limited, Prasol Industries and SI Group India Limited. Partial list of major customers of acetone are SI Group, GSFC, ITC Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, VST Industries Ltd, India Oxygen, Goel Gases, Kansai Nerolac, Berger Paints, Shalimar Paints, Torrent Pharma, Sun Pharma, Strides Shashun, Hindustan Organics, Pfizer, Asian Paints, etc.

To extract data for India acetone market, primary research surveys were conducted with manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers and end users of acetone. While interviewing, the respondents were also inquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. Moreover, TechSci Research analyzed various end user segments and projected a positive outlook for India acetone market over the coming years.

TechSci Research calculated demand for acetone in India by analyzing the historical data and demand forecast was carried out considering the imports, consumption pattern and analyzing the demand by tracking upcoming manufacturing units. TechSci Research sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, association reports and annual reports were also studied by TechSci Research.

Key Target Audience:

• Acetone manufacturers, end user industry and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to acetone distribution

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research organizations and consulting companies

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as acetone manufacturers, distributors and policy makers. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.



