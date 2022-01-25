Global COVID Testing Kit Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Forthcoming, Growth, Business Prospects and Industry Updates and Forecast | 2027 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 07:17:11 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.28% to surpass USD 96,293.9 Million during the review period. COVID-19 is a contagious infection caused due to the coronavirus and attacks on respiratory systems.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

Global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.28% to surpass USD 96,293.9 Million during the review period. COVID-19 is a contagious infection caused due to the coronavirus and attacks on respiratory systems. This virus is spreading rapidly hence the whole world is facing a COVID-19 pandemic. As per the research of Worldometer, there have been 4.71 million COVID-19 cases worldwide till 18 May 2020. The global market growth is propelled by the increasing number of emergency use authorizations (EUAs) for diagnostic kits & devices and developments & support by non-medical device/diagnostic companies.

Market Segmentation

Global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market has been categorized based on Type, Technology, and End Users. In terms of type segment, the global market has been divided into molecular tests and serology tests.

Based on technology type, the market has been segmented into RT-PCR, isothermal amplification, CRISPR, ELISA, hybridization, and others.

By End User segment, the COVID-19 diagnostics market has been classified into hospitals, public health labs, private or commercial labs, and others.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-114992

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Global COVID Testing Kit Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Forthcoming, Growth, Business Prospects and Industry Updates and Forecast | 2027 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market has been segmented into Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Europe contributes the largest market share of the COVID-19 diagnostics owing to the high number of infected patients in the region.

According to European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, as of 19 May 2020, 1 317 267 cases have been reported in the European Union (EU) and European Economic Area (EEA) and the UK. Moreover, the increased COVID-19 morbidity and mortality observed among residents in long-term care facilities (LTCF) in EU/EEA countries acts as a major hurdle for disease prevention and control in such settings.

The second-largest market for COVID-19 diagnostics is estimated to be the Americas during the review period. The regional market growth is driven by the fastest outbreak of highly infectious acute respiratory disease COVID-19 and the presence of major manufacturers. Moreover, the increasing product launches by major players are also propelling the market rise during the assessment period.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-114992

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Global COVID Testing Kit Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Forthcoming, Growth, Business Prospects and Industry Updates and Forecast | 2027 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the rapid-growing market due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, government & private funding for research & development for effective diagnosis during the forecast period.

The market in the Middle East & Africa is estimated to register steady growth owing to increasing COVID-19 cases and government regulations to improve patient care.

Major Players

The Prominent Players in the Global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market are Becton, Dickinson & Company (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Abbott (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Biomerieux SA (France), Genmark Diagnostics (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Qiagen (Germany), and Siemens AG (Germany).

COVID 19 Impacts

We are continuously tracking the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on various industries and verticals within all domains. Our research reports include the same and help you understand the drop and rise, owing to the impact of COVID-19 on the industries. Also, we help you to identify the gap between the demand and supply of your interested market. Moreover, the report helps you with the analysis, amended government regulations, and many other useful insights.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 OVERVIEW 14

1.2 MARKET SYNOPSIS 14

2 MARKET INTRODUCTION

2.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 15

2.2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE 15

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1 OVERVIEW 16

3.2 DATA MINING 16

3.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH 16

3.4 PRIMARY RESEARCH 18

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Global COVID Testing Kit Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Forthcoming, Growth, Business Prospects and Industry Updates and Forecast | 2027 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19) appeared first on Comserveonline.