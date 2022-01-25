Global Automated Cell Culture Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Forthcoming, Growth, Business Prospects and Industry Updates and Forecast | 2027 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 07:14:13 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global Automated Cell Culture Market was valued at USD 8,579.8 Million in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.18% during the assessment period. These cells offer improved productivity and quality of cell lines without process change.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

Global Automated Cell Culture Market was valued at USD 8,579.8 Million in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.18% during the assessment period. These cells offer improved productivity and quality of cell lines without process change. The prime benefits of automated culture systems are minimized labour time, and less technical errors. The adoption of automated cell culture in various applications such as biopharmaceutical production, diagnostics, gene therapy, drug screening & development, toxicity testing, stem cell research, and tissue engineering & regenerative medicine is anticipated to increase the market growth.

However, the lack of awareness regarding advanced techniques and lack of skilled workforce may also pose a challenge for the automated cell culture market growth during the assessment period. Additionally, the increasing application for drug discovery & development and stem cell research are expected to create attractive growth during the research period. Moreover, the advanced applications such as the production of vaccines and gene therapy are estimated to boost the size of the automated cell culture market.

Market Segmentation

Global Automated Cell Culture Market has been categorized by Type, Product, Application and End User. The market, based on type, has been divided into modular automation and whole lab automation. The market, based on the product, has been bifurcated into consumables and vessels.

In terms of application segment, the global automated cell culture market has been segregated as biopharmaceutical production, diagnostics, gene therapy, drug screening and development, toxicity testing, stem cell research, tissue engineering & regenerative medicine and others. By end-user category, the global market has been classified into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, research institutes, and cell banks.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, Global Automated Cell Culture Market has been categorized into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas is expected to lead the global automated cell culture market due to the largest market share of 42.8% in 2019. The regional market growth is driven by the existence of major manufacturers, increasing investment for manufacturers, and growing product launches, the presence of major automated cell culture players, and increasing number of diagnostic tests for various applications by major players in the region.

Europe is expected to share the second largest market of the global automated cell culture market followed by Asia Pacific. The market attributed to the rising presence of major manufacturers, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing old age population, and advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest growth owing to the increasing geriatric population, increasing oncological patients and the growing per capita expenditure.

Major Players

The Key Players in the Global Automated Cell Culture Market are Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland), Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), Hitachi, Ltd (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Becton, Dickinson, Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group (Germany), Hamilton Company (US), and Company (US) among others.

COVID 19 Impacts

We are continuously tracking the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on various industries and verticals within all domains. Our research reports include the same and help you understand the drop and rise, owing to the impact of COVID-19 on the industries. Also, we help you to identify the gap between the demand and supply of your interested market. Moreover, the report helps you with the analysis, amended government regulations, and many other useful insights.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 OVERVIEW 17

1.1.1 MARKET SYNOPSIS 18

2 MARKET INTRODUCTION

2.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 19

2.2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE 19

2.3 LIST OF ASSUMPTIONS 20

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1 OVERVIEW 21

3.2 DATA MINING 21

3.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH 22

3.4 PRIMARY RESEARCH 23

3.4.1 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS AND INFORMATION GATHERING PROCESS 23

3.4.2 BREAKDOWN OF PRIMARY RESPONDENTS 24

3.5 FORECASTING TECHNIQUES 24

