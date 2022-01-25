Global Contact and Intraocular Lenses Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Forthcoming, Growth, Business Prospects and Industry Updates and Forecast | 2025 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 07:05:15 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global Contact and Intraocular Lenses Market are estimated to record a CAGR of 5.7% and 6.29% to surpass USD 9,241.27 Million during the forecast period. Contact lenses and intraocular lenses are generally used to correct myopia,
With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.
Global Contact and Intraocular Lenses Market are estimated to record a CAGR of 5.7% and 6.29% to surpass USD 9,241.27 Million during the forecast period. Contact lenses and intraocular lenses are generally used to correct myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. There are other eye conditions and keratoconus and aniseikonia, that can be rectified with contact lenses. Intraocular lenses are mainly used during cataract surgery to replace the natural lens of the eye. Thus, the rising incidences of eye disorders are estimated to fuel the market growth during the review.
The Global Contact and Intraocular Lenses Market is expected to witness healthy growth owing to the rising prevalence of several ocular disorders, technology revolutions, and advancement, and developing lifestyle. However, the complications related to contact & intraocular lenses and alternatives of contact lenses are estimated to hamper the market growth during the review period.
Global Contact and Intraocular Lenses Market are classified into Type, Material, and End User.
Based on the type segment, the market has been bifurcated into contact lenses and intraocular lenses. Contact lenses are again divided into spherical contact lenses, Toric contact lenses, multifocal contact lenses, and cosmetic and lifestyle-oriented lenses. The intraocular lens type is further divided into traditional/monofocal IOLS, multifocaL IOLS, TORIC, accommodating IOLS, extended-depth-of-focus (EDOF) IOLS, and phakic IOLS.
Based on material, the market has been categorized into contact lens material and intraocular lenses material. The contact lenses material is again divided into silicone hydrogel soft contact lens, methacrylate hydrogel soft contact lens, gas-permeable contact lens, and others. The intraocular lenses material has been further divided into hydrophobic acrylic IOLS, hydrophilic acrylic IOLS, polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) IOLS, and others. Based on end-user the market has been classified into hospitals, ophthalmic clinics, and others.
Regional Analysis
Geographically, the Global Contact and Intraocular Lenses Market has been studied across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.
The Americas is likely to drive the global market owing to the largest market share in 2019. The regional market is driven by the increasing numbers of cataract surgeries, mergers & acquisitions, and product launches during the study.
The European contact and intraocular lenses market has been spread across Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Asia-Pacific is likely to register substantial growth during the review period. The regional market is fuelled by the increasing prevalence of cataracts and product approvals and business expansion.
The contact and intraocular lenses market in the Middle East and Africa is growing steadily in the past few years. In the Middle East, the adoption rate of newer diagnostic instruments was high in countries such as South Africa, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.
Major Players
The Key Players operating in the Global Contact and Intraocular Lenses Market are Alcon (Geneva, Switzerland), Hoya Corporation (Shinjuku City, Tokyo, Japan), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Jena, Germany), Staar Surgical (California, US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (New Jersey, US), Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (New York, US), HumanOptics AG (Bavaria, Germany), Nidek Co., Ltd (Aichi, Japan, PhysIOL (Liege, Belgium), and The Cooper Companies, Inc. (California, US).
COVID 19 Impacts
We are continuously tracking the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on various industries and verticals within all domains. Our research reports include the same and help you understand the drop and rise, owing to the impact of COVID-19 on the industries. Also, we help you to identify the gap between the demand and supply of your interested market. Moreover, the report helps you with the analysis, amended government regulations, and many other useful insights.
