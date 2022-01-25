Lone Star Overnight (LSO™) Shares 2022 Regional Shipping Predictions, Preparations for Peak Season

Forecasting significant stresses on shippers and carriers, Lone Star Overnight (LSO™) is preparing now for peak shipping season 2022.
The regional shipping services company, which serves 43 million people in Texas and the south-central United States, expects the record-breaking 2021 holiday season to continue with high volumes through the second quarter of 2022. High levels of imports because of ongoing consumer demand and existing backlogs, as well as economic growth, will drive demand for shippers. Meanwhile, supply chain issues will hinder carriers seeking to improve or expand their fleets.
Those trends mean both shippers and carriers should plan now, work together and make adjustments, said Sean O'Connor, chief operating officer and president of LSO.
"Regional shippers must prepare now for sustained pressure on trucking and intermodal transportation, through the second quarter and probably well beyond," he said. "The best thing shippers can do to maximize service and minimize cost is to finalize peak forecasts and operational implementation plans regardless of their carrier choice."
LSO is implementing changes based on its lessons learned from the 2021 peak season. That includes:
- Working with shippers to ensure everyone makes plans on accurate forecasting
- Planning well ahead of time to provide services for packages LSO knows are coming
- Ensuring sufficient revenue throughout the year to be able to "ramp up" for peak season
- Considering limiting or reducing LSO's number of clients to ensure it provides premium service
As LSO continues to expand its service area, it also anticipates growth from shippers seeking an alternative to the industry giants. "Our customers have shared with us that they're shifting from national shippers to LSO for three key reasons: better service, significant savings, and flexibility," O'Connor said. "We'll be prepared to deliver for them in peak season 2022."
To learn more about LSO, visit www.lso.com.
About Lone Star Overnight
Lone Star Overnight (LSO™) is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has become a leading regional parcel delivery company during the last 30 years. LSO has a network of 27 operating locations throughout the Southwest and Central regions. Coverage area includes 100% of the population of Texas and approximately 65% in Oklahoma, 80% in Louisiana and Missouri, and 45% in Arkansas. LSO's reach extends into parts of Kansas, Illinois, and New Mexico. LSO can deliver to 13% of the U.S. population, consisting of about 43 million people and potential e-commerce shoppers.
Media Contact
Savannah Muir
savannah@newswire.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.