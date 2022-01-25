India Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) (Comprehensive Techno-Commercial) Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 06:50:14 / Comserve Inc. / -- Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) demand in India stood at 903 KTPA in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.



Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) demand in India stood at 903 KTPA in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. This demand can be attributed to the growing need for high impact strength-based product applications such as film, expandable packaging, etc. Its properties of low water absorption, good weatherability and processability also make it an ideal choice in manufacturing of containers, dispensing bottles, tubes, wires and cables, plastic bags, etc. Moreover, government policies such as Make In India and Smart Cities Mission would further propel the demand for LDPE products in the country for construction and infrastructure applications.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-77337

Currently, Reliance Industries Limited is the only manufacturer of LDPE in India and the company recently increased its installed capacity at Jamnagar petrochemical complex to meet the growing domestic LDPE demand. The company uses LyondellBasell's Lupotech technique for LDPE production. Hence, to fulfill the total market demand for LDPE, India imports from other global LDPE manufacturers countries such as UAE, Saudi Arabia, China, USA, among others. The major global producers of LDPE are Rakha Al-Khaleej International (RAI) FZCO, Abu Dhabi Polymers Company (Borouge), Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co., Sinopec Corp., Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical Co., Ltd., ExxonMobil Chemical Co, Qatar Petrochemical Company, Borealis AB, The Dow Chemical Company, LyondellBasell, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), etc. Further a massive growth can be witnessed in the LDPE's market by 2030.

Years Considered for this Report:

Historical Years: 2013 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021 – 2030

Objective of the Study:

• The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast LDPE production, demand, inventory, and demand–supply gap in India.

• To categorize demand for LDPE based on end use, sales channel and region.

• To study trade dynamics and company share in India LDPE market.

• To identify major customers of LDPE in India.

• To evaluate and forecast LDPE pricing in India.

• To identify and profile major companies operating in India LDPE market.

• To identify major developments, deals and expansion plans in India LDPE market.

Some of the major players operating in LDPE market are Reliance Industries Limited, Rakha Al-Khaleej International (RAI) FZCO, Abu Dhabi Polymers Company (Borouge), Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co., Sinopec Corp., Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical Co., Ltd., ExxonMobil Chemical Co, Qatar Petrochemical Company, Borealis AB, The Dow Chemical Company, LyondellBasell, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), etc. To extract data for India LDPE market, primary research surveys were conducted with manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers and end users of LDPE. While interviewing, the respondents were also inquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. Moreover, TechSci Research analyzed various end user segments and projected a positive outlook for India LDPE market over the coming years.

TechSci Research calculated demand for LDPE in India by analyzing the historical data and demand forecast was carried out considering the imports, consumption pattern and analyzing the demand by tracking upcoming manufacturing units. TechSci Research sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, association reports and annual reports were also studied by TechSci Research.

Key Target Audience:

• LDPE manufacturers and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to LDPE distribution

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research organizations and consulting companies

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as LDPE manufacturers, distributors and policy makers. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, TechSci Research offers customizations according to a company's specific needs.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post India Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) (Comprehensive Techno-Commercial) Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030 appeared first on Comserveonline.