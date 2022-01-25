Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 06:45:43 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global non-woven fabrics market is projected to reach $ 53.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.4% owing to proliferation of new technologies, rise in awareness of environment friendly fabrics, rise in disposable income levels and rapid urbanization.
Global non-woven fabrics market is projected to reach $ 53.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.4% owing to proliferation of new technologies, rise in awareness of environment friendly fabrics, rise in disposable income levels and rapid urbanization. Based on technology, the spunmelt technology dominates global non-woven fabrics market; however, spunlace segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Spunlace technology is gaining momentum in wipes application as the technology is useful in increasing absorbency, strength and softness of the fabrics.
Moreover, in 2018, APAC region accounted for the largest share of the global non-woven fabrics market. Dominance of Asia-Pacific in global non-woven fabrics market can be attributed to growing awareness about benefits of non-woven fabrics in its developing economies, like China and India, that account for over one-fourth of the total non-woven fabrics consumption worldwide.
Years considered for this report:
Historical Period: 2014-2017
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2020–2024
Objective of the Study:
• To assess the demand-supply scenario of non-woven fabrics which covers production, demand and supply of non-woven fabrics market globally.
• To analyze and forecast the market size of non-woven fabrics.
• To classify and forecast global non-woven fabrics market based on fiber, technology, end-use and regional distribution.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global non-woven fabrics market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global non-woven fabrics market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of non-woven fabrics.
Some of the major key players operating in non-woven fabrics market are Freudenberg Group, E. I. DUPONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Welspun India Limited, Fiberweb India Limited, Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, Suominen Corporation, AutoTechNonwovens Private Limited, etc.
To perform the study, TechSci Research conducted primary as well as exhaustive secondary research. Initially, TechSci Research prepared an exhaustive list of non-woven fabrics manufacturers operating globally. Subsequently, TechSci Research conducted primary research surveys, which include primary calls, email responses, etc., with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also asked about their major competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research could include manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. TechSci Research analysed product offerings and regional presence of all major non-woven fabrics supplier across the globe.
TechSci Research calculated the market size for global non-woven fabrics by using a bottom-up technique, wherein manufacturers' value sales data for different applications, were recorded as well as forecast for the future years. TechSci Research sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analysing historical sales data of respective manufacturer to arrive at the overall market size. Multiple secondary sources such as directories, Company Websites, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by TechSci Research.
Key Target Audience:
• Non-woven fabric material producers
• Raw material producers and suppliers
• Non-woven fabric distributors and traders
• End-use sectors
• Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to Non-woven fabric.
• Industry associations
• Market research and consulting firm.
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as non-woven fabrics manufacturers, customers and policy makers. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years (next two to five years), thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.
Report Scope:
In this report, global non-woven fabrics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Market, by Fiber:
o Polypropylene
o Cotton
o Polyester
o Rayon
o Others
• Market, by Technology:
o Spunmelt
o Spunlace
o Dry-Laid
o Others
• Market, by End-Use:
o Disposable Products
o Wipes
o Geotextiles
o Medical/Surgical products
o Filtration products
o Automotive
o Others
• Market, by Region:
o Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Thailand
Indonesia
o Europe
Germany
Italy
Turkey
United Kingdom
France
Spain
Russia
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
Israel
South Africa
Iran
UAE
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in non-woven fabrics.
Available Customizations:
With the given market data, TechSci Research offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Company Information
• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Profit Margin Analysis
• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
