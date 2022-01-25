India Specialty Chemicals Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 06:40:00 / Comserve Inc. / -- India is firmly established as a key player in the global chemicals market and ranked as the 6th largest producer of chemicals in the world.



India is firmly established as a key player in the global chemicals market and ranked as the 6th largest producer of chemicals in the world. The Indian chemical industry is highly diversified. It can broadly be classified into basic chemicals, specialty chemicals, and agrochemicals. India specialty chemicals market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period. The specialty chemicals market in India was estimated to be $ 31.8 billion in 2018. Over the years, specialty chemicals have created a niche market for themselves and evolved technically. This has led to their rising adoption and use in different sectors.



Specialty chemicals are chemical products that are sold based on their performance or function, rather than their composition. They can be single-chemical entity or formulations whose composition influences the performance and processing of the customer's product. Specialty chemicals, also known as performance chemicals, are used as ingredients in finished products and to improve manufacturing processes. The growth of specialty chemicals is driven by both domestic consumption and exports. Additionally, easy availability of raw materials and low labor costs are further fueling the growth of Indian specialty chemicals market. Moreover, Government initiatives like "Make in India and FDI" are further anticipated to aid the growth of the market over the coming years.

India specialty chemicals market is segmented based on product, region and company. Based on product, the market can be segmented into Pharmaceuticals, Colorant, Paints, Agrochemicals, Flavors & Fragrance, Surfactants, Textile Chemicals, Personal Care, Others (water treatment, automotive, catalysts, etc.). The pharmaceuticals and colorants segments are anticipated to hold a substantial market share during the forecast period owing to government's focus on pharmaceutical and food processing industries.



The major players operating in the Indian specialty chemicals market are SRF, Aarti, Galaxy Surfactants, Solvay, Himadri, Sudarshan Chemicals, Vinati, Atul, Bodal, NOCIL, Meghmani, Navin Fluoro Chemicals, Camlin Fine Sciences, Indofil, Clariant, and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast the market size of India specialty chemicals market.

• To classify and forecast India specialty chemicals market based on product, function, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for India specialty chemicals market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India specialty chemicals market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for India specialty chemicals market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in India specialty chemicals market.

TechSci Research performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, TechSci Research sourced a list of manufacturers across the country. Subsequently, TechSci Research conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. TechSci Research analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

TechSci Research calculated the market size of India specialty chemicals market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. TechSci Research sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by TechSci Research.

Key Target Audience:

• Specialty chemicals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to Specialty Chemicals

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, India specialty chemicals market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Application:

o Pharmaceuticals

o Colorant

o Paints

o Agrochemicals

o Flavors & Fragrance

o Surfactants

o Textile Chemicals

o Personal Care

o Others



• Market, By Region:

o North

o South

o East

o West



Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India specialty chemicals market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, TechSci Research offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

