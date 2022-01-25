India Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) (Comprehensive Techno-Commercial) Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 06:33:20 / Comserve Inc. / -- Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) demand in India stood at 178 KTPA in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.



Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) demand in India stood at 178 KTPA in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. This demand can be attributed to the growing need for high impact strength-based product having crack resistant ability and tough nature etc. for various extrusion film processes. Its properties like low water absorption, good weatherability and easy processing also make it an ideal choice in manufacturing of footwears most commonly, sole, automobile bumpers, toys, flexible hose, molded automotive parts (car interior), flexible packaging, films and wire and electrical cables compounding etc.

Currently, Reliance Industries Limited is only manufacturer of EVA in India and the company had increased its installed capacity in 2017 at Dahej petrochemical complex to meet the growing domestic demand for EVA. The company uses LyondellBasell's Lupotech T technology for EVA production. Hence, to fulfill the total market demand for EVA, India imports it from other global EVA manufacturers countries such as South Korea, Thailand, Belgium, Taiwan, France etc.

Years Considered for this Report:

Historical Years: 2013 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021 – 2030

Objective of the Study:

• The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast EVA production, demand, inventory, and demand – supply gap in India.

• To categorize demand for EVA based on end use, sales channel and region.

• To study trade dynamics and company share in India EVA market.

• To identify major customers of EVA in India.

• To evaluate and forecast EVA pricing in India.

• To identify and profile major companies operating in India EVA market.

• To identify major developments, deals and expansion plans in India EVA market.

Major players operating in EVA market include Reliance Industries Limited, Hanwha Group, LG Chem, TPI Polene, Saudi International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem), The Dow Chemical Company, Biesterfeld AG, Exxon mobil etc. To extract data for India EVA market, primary research surveys were conducted with manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers and end users of EVA. While interviewing, the respondents were also inquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. Moreover, TechSci Research analyzed various end user segments and projected a positive outlook for India EVA market over the coming years.

TechSci Research calculated the demand for EVA in India by analyzing the historical data and demand forecast was carried out considering the imports, consumption pattern and analyzing the demand by tracking upcoming manufacturing units. TechSci Research sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, association reports and annual reports were also studied by TechSci Research.

Key Target Audience:

• EVA manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to EVA distribution

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as EVA manufacturers, distributors and policy makers. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.



