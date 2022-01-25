India Polypropylene (Comprehensive Techno-Commercial) Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 06:31:32 / Comserve Inc. / -- Polypropylene demand in India stood at 4,626 KTPA in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.



Polypropylene demand in India stood at 4,626 KTPA in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing use of Polypropylene in packaging, geo-textile and non-woven applications along with its usage in containers and sack food packaging applications would spur the demand for Polypropylene in India. Due to the current slowdown in Indian economy, the government is concentrating its efforts to revive the economy by infusing capital and GST rate revision for the worst hit sectors such as automotive and manufacturing industry. Moreover, government initiatives such promotion of small and medium scale polymer processing industries near polymer manufacturing units would further contribute to the growth of the polypropylene demand in the country.



With the slowdown in the automotive sector, the demand for the impact copolymer would be lower than random copolymer but with the remedial measures taken by the government of India, Polypropylene demand is anticipated to recover in the next couple of quarters. Rapid expansion of Polypropylene production capacity in the country coupled with increasing demand for Polypropylene derived pipes, industrial liners, wire and cables, elastic films, injection molding parts and insulation is expected to drive India Polypropylene market during the forecast period. Additionally, demand for Polypropylene pipes is fueled by its higher usage in agriculture for water supply, drainage and irrigation, owing to its enhanced properties such as corrosion resistant.

The use of Polypropylene in injection molding for plastic production is also gaining popularity and preference in automotive, packaging, agriculture and other industries. These factors would contribute to the growth of Polypropylene demand in the country.

Objective of the Study:

• The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast Polypropylene capacity, production, demand, inventory, and demand – supply gap in India.

• To categorize Polypropylene demand based on end use, grade, region and sales channel.

• To study trade dynamics and company share in India Polypropylene market.

• To identify major customers of Polypropylene in India.

• To evaluate and forecast Polypropylene pricing by grade in India Polypropylene market.

• To identify and profile major companies operating in India Polypropylene market.

• To identify major news, deals and expansion plans in India Polypropylene market.

Major players operating in India Polypropylene market include Reliance Industries Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, ONGC Petro additions Limited, HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited, Haldia Petrochemicals Limited, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymers Limited, Essar Oil Ltd, HPCL-GAIL JV etc. Essar Oil's upcoming Polypropylene project is expected to commence commercial operations by the end of 2022. The new project of the joint venture between HPCL and GAIL is expected to be commissioned by 2024.

To extract data for India Polypropylene market, primary research surveys were conducted with Polypropylene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers and end users. While interviewing, the respondents were also inquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. Moreover, TechSci Research analyzed various end user segments and projected a positive outlook for India Polypropylene market over the coming years.

TechSci Research calculated Polypropylene demand in India by analyzing the historical data and demand forecast was carried out considering crude oil prices. TechSci Research sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, association reports, annual reports, etc., were also studied by TechSci Research.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as Polypropylene manufacturers, distributors and policy makers. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.



