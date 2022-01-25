India Toluene (Comprehensive Techno-Commercial) Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 06:29:50 / Comserve Inc. / -- Toluene demand in India is projected to cross 923 thousand tonnes by 2030 growing at a healthy CAGR, on account of increasing consumption in the manufacturing of Benzene.



Toluene demand in India is projected to cross 923 thousand tonnes by 2030 growing at a healthy CAGR, on account of increasing consumption in the manufacturing of Benzene and Xylene for its use in production of plastics, fibers, dyes, detergents and drugs etc. Toluene has the capability to dissolve several organic compounds and hence it is gaining popularity as solvent in paints, lacquers, thinners, glues, correction fluid and nail polish remover. Toluene being a major by - product in the manufacturing process of Styrene, has applications in the production of Toluene diisocynate for further manufacturing of Polyurethane which is further used in the manufacturing of foams for furniture, seats etc. Toluene is also used in manufacture of Trinitrotoluene (TNT) which is used in small quantities for making explosives. With the increasing demand of cleaner and better fuels for automobiles, Toluene is used as an ingredient to produce better quality fuel by using it in the blending of petrol.

Currently, Reliance Industries, Indian Oil Corporation Limited and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited are three major Toluene manufacturers in India. India is also dependent on countries such as Singapore, Thailand, United Arab Emirates etc. for the import of Toluene; thus, with the increasing demand of Toluene in the domestic market and no expansion plans by major manufacturing industries in India, import of Toluene is expected to increase in the coming years.



Years Considered for this Report:

Historical Years: 2013 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021 – 2030

Objective of the Study:

• The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast Toluene capacity, production, demand, inventory, and demand – supply gap in India.

• To categorize Toluene demand in India based on sales channel, region and process.

• To study trade dynamics and company share in India Toluene market.

• To identify major customers of Toluene in the Indian market.

• To evaluate and forecast Toluene by process in India Toluene market.

• To identify and profile major companies operating in India Toluene market.

• To identify major news and expansion plans in India Toluene market.

Major players operating in India Toluene market include Reliance Industries, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Shell Global, Exxon Mobil, Mitsui Chemicals, Sinopec Corporation and S.K Global Chemical Corporation Limited, among others.

To extract data for India Toluene market, primary research surveys were conducted with Toluene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers and end users. While interviewing, the respondents were also inquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.

Moreover, TechSci Research analyzed various end user segments and projected a positive outlook for India Toluene market over the coming years.

TechSci Research calculated Toluene demand in India by analyzing the historical data and demand forecast was carried out considering raw material prices and growing demand for the product among end consumers. TechSci Research sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, association reports, annual reports, etc., were also studied by TechSci Research.

Key Target Audience:

• Toluene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to Toluene distribution and industrial consumers

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as Toluene manufacturers, distributors and industry policy makers. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, TechSci Research offers customizations according to a company's specific needs.

