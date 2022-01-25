Rubber Testing Equipment Market Analysis, Latest Trends, Demand and Forecast

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 06:25:37 / Comserve Inc. / -- Rubber Testing Equipment Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The rubber testing equipment market was valued at USD 11.91 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 16.09 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period 2020 - 2025. The rubber demand is positively influenced by the constant efforts directed toward strengthening global economies, industrialization, and rapid urbanization. The intensifying construction activities, on account of industrialization and urbanization, combined with the steady rise in the production of automobiles, is expected to primarily contribute to the growth of the rubber testing equipment market.



- Owing to the snowballing consumer demand for long-lasting goods, products like hoses and belts are expected to witness a steady rise in the demand. There can be a substantial requirement for rubber roofing, as the construction sector witnessed robust growth. The manufacturing industry is also expected to contribute to the growing demand, as it continues to record growth at an effective rate.

- The market outlook is positive, and region-wise analysis of the market reveals that growth is mainly concentrated in Asia-Pacific, which is also the largest producer of rubber, globally.

Key Market Trends



Tires Demand Have Driven the Rubber Testing Equipment Market



- Rubber testing equipment for tires is widely used for determining the tensile strength and elongation of rubber and other materials. The equipment is specially designed for dynamic and static testing of tires. It identifies the tire performance and attributes and defines the effect of the tire's design on the dynamics of the vehicles.

- Tire testing encompasses a detailed analysis of several properties, such as durability and endurance, force, moment, indoor tread wear, accelerated aging, government regulatory testing, and failure analysis.

- The increasing number of vehicles with the presence of off-the-road tires i.e. OTR, heavy truck tires, and light truck and passenger car tires, has driven the rubber testing equipment market, globally. Evolution of different types of tire testing techniques, such as endurance testing and radical run-out testing, has further boosted the growth of the market.

- Global sales of passenger cars reached over 78 million vehicles in 2017. Along with China, the United States is among the most significant automobile markets worldwide, both in terms of sales and production. Over 6.3 million passenger cars were sold to US customers, and around four million cars were produced in the United States in 2017.



North America is among the Largest Consumers of Industrial Rubber.



- Although there is a slight slump, the demand for industrial rubber products in North America is gradually recovering, owing to a drastic turnaround in motor vehicle production and recovering manufacturing sector.

- The United States is one of the largest automotive manufacturers in the world, manufacturing an average of over 8 million passenger vehicles annually. Since Honda opened its first manufacturing plant in the United States, almost every Japanese, Korean, and European automaker have established one or more manufacturing plants in the United States.

- The automotive industry in Canada is globally competitive and is a major contributor to the Canadian economy. Although the country is gradually losing its manufacturing base, it is still producing more than 2.1 million cars a year, thereby driving the market for rubber testing equipment.

- With over five heavy-duty assembly plants, over 540 OEM parts manufacturers, 400 dealerships, and many other automotive-related industries, Canada is the 8th largest vehicle producer in the world. This sector is the biggest contributor to the manufacturing industry of the country, thus driving the demand for rubber testing equipment.



Competitive Landscape



The rubber testing equipment market consists of a few major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players, with a prominent share in the market, are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and profitability.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Study Assumptions



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.4 Market Drivers

4.4.1 Growing Demand for Durable Goods

4.4.2 Technological Advancements in Rubber Testing

4.5 Market Restraints

4.5.1 High Cost of Ownership



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

