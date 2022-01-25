Europe Powder Coating Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 06:28:21 / Comserve Inc. / -- Europe powder coating market is projected to surpass $ 3 billion by 2024. Powder coatings release nearly zero volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and contain no heavy metals (such as lead or chromium), which are responsible for ozone layer depletion.



Europe powder coating market is projected to surpass $ 3 billion by 2024. Powder coatings release nearly zero volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and contain no heavy metals (such as lead or chromium), which are responsible for ozone layer depletion. Moreover, powder coatings have up to 99% active ingredient material that can be recycled, thereby minimizing waste. Hence, they also have a reduced solid waste profile when compared to traditional coatings.

One of the key drivers for powder coating industry is rising consumer demand for enhanced performance, which includes super durability, improved aesthetics, better corrosion protection, wider color options and development of weather resistant resins. These factors are driving interest towards powder coatings which ensure better quality products with improved processing efficiency.

Polyester based power coating dominate the market, as developed countries like Germany, France, Russia & Spain generate huge demand for polyester based powder coatings due their higher outdoor durability. Polyester based powder coatings are being widely used in automobile & architectural sector. Polyester based powder coatings offer a uniform quality finish, a longer life and high protection against corrosion, besides providing gloss and color retention for many years.

Europe Powder Coating Market Competitive Landscape

Major vendors in the region's powder coating market are increasingly focusing on introducing technologically advanced powder coatings at reasonable prices. This is helping vendors to differentiate themselves from counterparts and thereby resulting in higher competition. Moreover, strategic partnerships and collaborations with distributors and investments in R&D activities are some of the other major strategies being adopted by major market players to enhance their existing product portfolio and expand their market footprint. Some of the major players operating in Europe powder coating market include AkzoNobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems LLC, The Sherwin Williams Company, The Jotun Group, DSM Coating Resins, Allnex, PPG Industries Inc., Primatek Coatings OÜ, The Protech-Oxyplast Group, CIN Industrial Coatings S.A., EMIL FREI GMBH & CO. KG, Teknos Group, among others.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-77381

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024

Objective of the Study:

• The primary objective of the study is to understand and gain insights about Europe powder coating market and its segmental analysis by resin chemistry, by end use, by country and by company.

• To estimate and forecast Europe powder coating market size.

• To categorize and forecast Europe powder coating market by resin chemistry such as Polyester, Epoxy Polyester Hybrid, Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyurethane & Others.

• To categorize and forecast Europe powder coating market by end use such as General Metals, Automotive, Appliances, Architectural, Electronics, Furniture, Retail, Medical, etc.

• To categorize and forecast Europe powder coating market by country such as Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Poland, Romania, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, etc.

• To identify major drivers and challenges for Europe powder coating market.

• To identify major trends in Europe powder coating market.

• To profile major companies operating in Europe powder coating market.

To analyze and forecast Europe powder coating market, both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used. Multiple employees from the leading companies have been interviewed through telephonic conversations to extract and verify the information being collected at the source. A brief study of the major players operating in Europe powder coating market was also undertaken, which included analysis of information such as ongoing projects, followed by the details of expected year of commissioning and estimated investments along with the expansion plans of various projects in Europe.

Moreover, detailed and in-depth scrutiny of information was done to understand each policy or external or internal factor which could increase or decrease the demand for powder coatings in Europe. To extract data, primary surveys were conducted with key players and stakeholders in the industry. The future plans of major players were studied and projects which have commissioned in the country were identified.

Various secondary sources such as Company Annual Reports, Industry Magazines, Industry Reports, Company Websites, European Coatings Journals, Factiva, World Bank, International Monetary Fund, CEPE, Central Department of Statistics and Information, etc. were also studied by TechSci Research.

Key Target Audience:

• Powder Coating manufacturing companies, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, associations and alliances related to powder coating

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is essential in delivering useful information to industry stakeholders such as powder coating manufacturing companies and end users. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities in specific market segments and geographies.

Report Scope:

In this report, Europe powder coating market has been segmented into the following categories in addition to the industry trends which have also been listed below:



• Market, by Resin Chemistry:

o Polyester

o Epoxy Polyester Hybrid

o Epoxy

o Acrylic

o Polyurethane & Others

• Market, by End Use:

o General Metals

o Automotive

o Appliances

o Architectural

o Electronics

o Furniture

o Retail

o Medical

o Others

• Market, by Country:

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Russia

o Spain

o Poland

o Romania

o Czech Republic

o Bulgaria

o Others

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, TechSci Research offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Europe Powder Coating Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030 appeared first on Comserveonline.