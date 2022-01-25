Shunt Reactor Market key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 06:25:23 / Comserve Inc. / -- Shunt Reactor Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Shunt Reactor Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. The need to increase the system's efficiency and provide reliable power is increasing the demand for a shunt reactor. The requirement for protection solutions for sudden voltage spikes and investments into upgrading existing transmission and distribution networks is also augmenting the demand for shunt reactors. The increasing demand for power will drive the demand for products, solutions, and services allied to the energy sector. Shunt reactor demand for the energy and utility will grow considerably in the coming years in-mid of increasing electricity demand and connectivity projects undertaken by various governments globally.



- For instance, the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania has undertaken a project to synchronize the electricity network with the grid of Western Europe. This project will reduce electric power transmission capacities with Belarus and prevent the flow of electricity from the unsafe Astravets Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in the future. In implementing the North-East Lithuanian reconstruction project, two 330 kV transformer substations in Ignalina and Utena will be reconstructed. A 330 kV-controlled shunt reactor will be moved from the Ignalina substation to the 330 kV switchyard in Elektrėnai.

- The growing energy demand in the industrial sector is another prominent influencer behind the incorporation of shunt reactors in power generation facilities in the region. For example, a second 330 kV shunt reactor of the Belarusian nuclear power plant was commission in April 2020. The equipment's adoption is for the overhead power lines, with the nominal voltage of 330 kV representing the primary source of reactive power. The continued participation of Siemens in SINCRO.GRID project has enabled the company to supply various shunt reactors to grid development projects in Europe. In Croatia, the company was able to install a 100 MVAr variable shunt reactor at the Mraclin substation.

Key Market Trends



Variable is Expected to Hold Significant Growth



- Variable Shunt Reactors (VSR) are utilized in high voltage energy transmission systems to stabilize the voltage during load variations. A traditional shunt reactor is equipped fixed rating and is connected to the power line all the time or switched in and out depending on the load. The rating of a VSR could be changed in steps. The maximum regulation range depends on the capability of the on-load tap changer used in combination with the regulation winding used for the shunt reactor. The maximum regulation range has risen over the years, from 50%, now up to 80% at some voltage levels. The variability brings more benefits compared to a traditional fixed shunt reactor. The VSR can continuously compensate reactive power as the load varies, which secures the voltage stability.

- Various countries globally are increasingly focusing on the renewable energy sector for reducing its power consumption costs. For instance, in 2019, the UK's renewable industry's energy outpaced fossil fuel plants in 137 days during the year (the greenest year in the United Kingdom). Owing to such growing renewable energy investments in the region, the shunt reactor vendors are also focusing their offerings to the industry requirements. Siemens in the United Kingdom has built one of the most significant variable shunt reactors featuring a rating of 120-300 MVAr and a rated voltage of 220 kV, weighing 317 metric tons and measuring approximately 10x8.5x8 meters.

- The European Project of Common Interest (PCI) target is to optimize the efficiency of the Croatian and Slovenian electricity transmission grids through the application of advanced technologies. In December 2019, the ELES substation in Divača had been equipped with a variable shunt reactor, in collaboration with Siemens. As per the contract, Siemens supplied and installed a variable shunt reactor (VSR) 0f 150 Mar. In August 2019, HOPS and Siemens signed EUR 5 million contracts as part of the Sincro.Grid project. The agreement deals with deploying a variable shunt reactor at transformer station TS 400/220/110 kV Melina, as part of the implementation of the EU-backed smart grid project Sincro.Grid.



Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness Fastest Growth



- The investments in upgrading Transmission and Distribution infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region are increasing due to continued growth in electricity demand from domestic and business sources in the region. For instance, to meet the demand of China's cities and industrial zone electricity, the State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) is building 12 electricity transmission lines linking the coal production and hydropower centers for a project valued USD 33.7 billion. According to China's state grid company, the line can transmit up to 12 gigawatts, which is enough to power 50 million Chinese households.

- According to the South Asia Regional Initiative for Energy Integration program, March 2020 report states that the South Asian power grid requires an investment of INR 45,000 by 2030 as cross border electricity trade is projected to increase in the region. In April 2019, under the aid of Development Bank of Kazakhstan JSC, a subsidiary of "Baiterek" NMH" JSC, production of high-voltage transformers and shunt reactors, was launched in Shymkent. The products will be supplied to the markets of the CIS countries, Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. According to representatives of Alageum Electric Company, the capacity of the enterprise is 120 transformers per year.

- India is one of the primary countries in the Asia-Pacific region, home to various manufacturing industries whose energy needs are increasing rapidly. According to the International Energy Outlook report by EIA 2019, India's industrial energy consumption nearly triples by 2050, growing from 16 quadrillion British thermal units (Btu) in 2018 to 47 quadrillion Btu by 2050 at an average annual rate of 3.4%. Moreover, the country is observing significant investments in the expansion and upgradation of its existing transmission and distribution network. For instance, according to the Ministry of Power, India, the electricity generated in India increased from 922.3 billion kilowatt-hours in 2016 to 1050.3 billion kilowatt-hours in 2019.



Competitive Landscape



The shunt reactor market is highly consolidated due to the dominance of few established shunt reactor manufacturers like ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, CG Power, and Industrial Solutions Limited, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. The companies in this market provide similar equipment, and hence the competition among the players is intense. Innovation and better voltage protection solutions are expected to determine the dominance of major players in high-growth regions like Asia-Pacific over the forecast period. Significant partnerships and collaborations have been taking place in this industry to establish market leadership.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

