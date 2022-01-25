Image Sensors Market Global Industry Overview By Size, Trends & Growth Forecast

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 06:25:42 / Comserve Inc. / -- Image Sensors Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The global image sensors market was valued at USD 19.83 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 29.56 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2025. The image sensors are used primarily in a large number of imaging devices and digital cameras to enhance the quality of cauterization and storage of the image with its applications in industrial, media, medical, and consumer applications. ​The integration of video surveillance in the transportation industry is one of the significant trends observed in this region. For instance, to enhance security for the Canadian Public Transportation System, with the country having 1.7 million daily traffic, the government deployed a unified surveillance System with integrated cameras in it. This is further expected to surge the market across the region.



- Increasing demand in the automotive sector​ drives the market. The image sensors are finding increased deployment in the automotive industry owing to the rise in safety-related mandates because of the rising accidents across the world. According to the Omnivision, by 2020, the number of image sensors sold annually for automotive applications will exceed 170 million, primarily attributed to the revolution in how consumers commute. Cars are no longer perceived as mechanical modes of transportation.​

- Further, Sony introduced the concept of automotive image sensors with the name "safety cocoon" that monitors all directions with the camera, and the whole car is protected like a cocoon. Such a concept is expected to receive widespread acceptance with autonomous driving in the future. Such applications drive the need for the incorporation of image sensors in the automotive.​

Key Market Trends



CMOS Image Sensor in Smartphone Witnesses a Significant Growth



- With the increasing demand for the high-definition image capturing devices in the industries, CMOS technology has been witnessing a high adoption rate as they provide faster shutter speed delivering high-quality images. With the integration of cameras into smartphones, the use of image capturing increased significantly.

- For VGA resolution, CMOS sensors can efficiently run at 30 fps or faster, and at 3 to 5-megapixel resolution, 5 to 15 fps is achievable while keeping power consumption down. This enables algorithms such as autofocus, autoexposure, and automatic white balance to achieve faster convergence, thereby providing a quicker, more responsive camera. Higher frame rates also mean reduced blur and, in some instances, enable designers to eliminate mechanical shutters. With the increased competition in the smartphone industry, manufacturers are viewing image quality as the way to achieve competitive advantage.

- For instance, Samsung's new 5G smartphone consists of five cameras, including a rear-facing, wide-angle camera, which is based on a 108-megapixel (MP) image sensor, which equates to over 100 million pixels on small die size. The front-facing camera for selfies incorporates a 48MP image sensor based on the world's lowest pixel pitch 0.7µm. With the increasing number of sensors being deployed in smartphones, the market for CMOS image sensors is anticipated with significant growth.



Asia-Pacific to Witness Significant Market Growth



- Among the Asia-Pacific countries, China is reflecting a significant growth rate, due to its growing economy and significant global electronics market share. China is one of the leading electronics producers and consumers. According to the National Bureau of Statistics China, the computer, communication equipment, and other electronic equipment manufacturing were increased by 13.1% during fiscal 2018, and the entire industrial sector was valued at CNY 30,516 billion.​

- China implemented the Social Credit System that uses extensive facial recognition of its citizen. The facial recognition systems are being implemented across the country, and the requirement for cameras for the project is expected to drive the market. ​

- Further, India is one of the largest and fastest-growing economies in the world; the growing purchasing power and the rising influence of social media are expected to drive the market for electronic goods. According to IBEF, the country's import of electronic goods reached USD 53 billion in fiscal 2018. ​

- The country is also seeing growth in the number of smart cities due to government initiatives. The smart cities are anticipated to incorporate electronic solutions for various purposes, such as monitoring, surveillance, maintenance, etc. Further, according to smartcities.gov.in, the central government allotted USD 977 million into the development of 60 such smart cities. ​



Competitive Landscape



The Image Sensors Market is fragmented in nature due to intense competitive rivalry. Levels of market penetration are not massive for any of the prevailing players in the market. Due to the high growth rate of the market, it is being viewed as a major investment opportunity, and therefore, new entrants are entering the market.​ Key players are Canon Inc.​, AMS AG​, etc. Recent developments in the market are -

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

