Screenless Display Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights

The screenless display market was valued at USD 932.57 million in 2019 and expected to reach a value of USD 5,758.89 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 35.43% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025). Screenless display is the advanced display technology, which replaces the touch screen technology to resolve the problems Screenless display projects the visual information utilizing a ricochet of light such as mirrors, plastic films, and fog. Currently, research is being done to extract information if air can be used to show the data. The introduction of this technology solves the problem for display space, owing to its portability at practically any place provided with enough circumference. The usage of the screenless display is expected to address the glitches associated with security and privacy and mitigate the probability of error, thereby propelling the industry.



- Nowadays, companies are actively using the AR service to boost brand awareness and marketing impacts, catering to future trends. According to Morgan Stanley, the estimated revenue from AR devices and its services are USD 118 billion and USD 68 billion, respectively, in 2020. This AR technique is being used by renowned brands to provide customers with a virtual representation of their products and enhance their purchase process through a holographic display.

- Vendors in the market are focused on leveraging the demand by announcing an improved product line with features including better resolutions and ease of use, among others. For instance, In November 2019, Holoxica Limited launched its 8k Holographic Display intending to provide companies with a way to view 3D assets as holograms, without the need to use VR headsets.

Key Market Trends



Visual Image Expected to Hold a Significant Share



- With the emergence of holographic displays as an efficient alternative for screens and touch screens, visual image screen displays are expected to gain wide popularity over the forecast period. In January 2019, researchers from Duke University developed a new approach to multicolor holography that could be used to make 3D color displays for augmented reality glasses, smartphones, or heads-up displays without any bulky optical components. The waveguide structures created using the new approach could offer easy integration and a form factor small enough for augmented reality and other displays.

- Further, in April 2019, a Korean research team developed its latest ultra-thin display, which could turn smartphones into mobile 3D hologram projectors. The system's key component is a thin film of titanium filled with tiny holes that precisely correspond with each pixel in an LCD panel. Acting like a ‘photon sieve,' each pinhole diffracts light emerging from them widely, resulting in a high definition 3D image observable from a wide-angle.

- Also, recently, a team of scientists from RMIT University and the Beijing Institute of Technology have designed the ‘world's thinnest' hologram. Furthermore, this hologram is capable of being integrated into everyday products like smartphones.

- Further, VR technology has gained widespread recognition and adoption over the past few years. Recent technological advancements in this field have revealed new enterprises. Numerous players are emerging in this market, hoping to navigate it toward mainstream adoption in the gaming market space. According to NewGenApps, by 2025, the worldwide user base of AR and VR games is expected to grow to 216 million users.



North America to Account for a Major Share



- Globally, North America has the largest concentration of technology firms. The United States is home to several significant technology corporations that hold a considerable share in this market. Major technology giants, such as Google and Microsoft, which occupy a substantial market share in the global market, are based in the United States.

- Additionally, the MIT research wing has been working on many other systems to realize screenless display. Numerous other institutions in this country are also working on screenless display technologies. The University of Washington has brought out retinal projection systems, which could help the visually impaired.

- Furthermore, government regulations in the developed regions of North America are increasingly favoring automotive innovations and technologies that support vehicle and road safety. Recently, the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) announced their latest federal guidance for automated vehicles entitled, "Preparing for the future of transportation: Automated Vehicles 3.0." (AV 3.0). AV 3.0, reinforced the USDOT commitment for supporting the safe integration of automation into the large transportation system.

- The consumers in this region are always looking to upgrade and adapt to new technologies and devices. Incidentally, many companies choose to launch their products and perform trail deployment in this region.



Competitive Landscape



The screenless market is significantly consolidated and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. Product innovation has been a critical factor in gaining a competitive advantage. It helps to focus the manufacturers on product differentiation and thus accelerate growth.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

