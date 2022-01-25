Wireless Sensors Market Growth Analysis, Outlook by – Trends, Opportunities and Forecast

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 06:25:45 / Comserve Inc. / -- Wireless Sensors Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Wireless Sensors Market was valued at USD 3687.8 million in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of about 24.2% during the period from 2020 to 2025. Wireless sensors offer several advantages, such as accuracy and reliability, with the help of various innovative technologies, such as RFID and Bluetooth, and the potential to make electronic devices easy to integrate. As a result, they gained significant traction in the past few years. These sensors are mostly used in factory settings for data monitoring of production flow. These also find applications in defense, building automation, and other industries, like materials handling and food and beverage. Due to the increasing quest for new energy sources, government regulations, renewable energy development, and rapid technological advancements, the wireless sensors market are propelling.



- Wireless sensors are considered a vital component in smart grids for remote monitoring of power lines and transformers. They are present in service to monitor line temperature and weather conditions. Industrial automation and demand for miniaturized consumer devices, such as wearables and IoT - connected devices, among others, across regions, are among the significant factors driving the wireless sensors market. Due to the increased government regulation for the increased use of the sensor for safety, the demand for wireless sensors is growing. For instance, the areas with challenging environmental conditions, such as extreme high pressure, high temperature, etc. With the use of wireless sensors, it becomes easy to control and monitor the facility from a safe distance continually.

Key Market Trends



Energy and Power is Expected Witness Significant Growth



- Energy conservation is increasingly being essential to reduce power consumption and its associated costs for any enterprise and minimize the environmental impact, including a businesses' environmental footprint. For improved energy conservation, accurate wireless sensor measurements are required in portable and stationary weather stations, wind energy systems, testing devices for diesel truck emissions, wind engineering concerning new building design aerodynamics, high-altitude weather research balloons, ocean research, water pollution devices, atmospheric studies, and smokestack mercury sampling.

- Zero power wireless sensors require energy processing low power management circuitry to monitor the transducer output power, store energy, and deliver power to the rest of the wireless sensor. Energy harvesting helps in powering wireless sensor networks in industrial apps. Advancements in low-power and reliable wireless communications, together with improvements in sensor and energy harvesting technologies, make it more practical and efficient to use this type of communications instead of a wired infrastructure.

- In April 2020, Schneider Electric announced the PowerTag system, the world's smallest wireless energy sensor, to enhance the monitoring of electrical assets. Designed for a secure and compact connection to electrical devices and wireless communication, PowerTag provides monitoring and energy metering at the zone and load level. The PowerTag system is the newest addition to IoT-enabled EcoStruxure Power architecture. Designed for any building, PowerTag energy sensor monitors and measures current, voltage, power, power factor, and energy.



North America is Expected to Hold Major Share



- The application is currently driving North America's wireless sensors market in the end-user segment and environmental impact on sensors. Manufacturers in the region are focusing on investing in R&D activities to improve the accuracy and reliability of these wireless sensors. Wireless sensors are utilized in factory settings for data monitoring, the flow of production, and other similar functions, as well as in building automation, defense, and other industries, like material handling and food and beverage. The increasing need for new energy sources, renewable energy development, government regulations, and rapid technological advancements are the key drivers that make the wireless sensors market grow lucratively.

- Further, industry participants emphasize product differentiation to avoid price competition. North America, at present, is the largest market in the wireless sensors market. It accounts for around 35% market share of the wireless sensors market and is estimated to be the largest market during the forecast period. In February 2020, Kryton International Inc., a company known for innovative and valuable concrete technologies, launched its new Maturix smart concrete sensors. The Maturix smart concrete sensor is one of the first truly wireless concrete monitoring sensors in North America. Fully wireless, Maturix sensors engage in transmitting data to a user's internet-connected device anywhere globally.



Competitive Landscape



The wireless sensors market is a competitive one and consists of numerous significant players. In terms of market share, few major players such as Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, etc. currently dominate the market. These major players with prominent share in the market are keen on expanding their customer base across several countries. Also, these companies are continuously innovating their products to increase their market share and increase their profitability.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview (Covers the impact due to COVID-19)

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Technology Snapshot

4.5 Market Drivers

4.5.1 Increasing Adoption of Wireless Technologies (Especially in Harsh Environments)​

4.5.2 Emergence of Smart Factory Concepts (Industrial Automation)​

4.6 Market Challenges

4.6.1 Higher Security Needs and Cost Associated with the Sensors ​



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market.

