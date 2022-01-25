Navigation System Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 06:25:46 / Comserve Inc. / -- Navigation System Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The navigation system market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period 2020-2025. Owing to the increasing demand for real-time information in a wide variety of applications ranging from the automotive segment to the autonomous robots, there is increasing adoption of navigation systems globally. With the advancement in technology, these systems have transformed and offered multiple services and facilities for navigating, thereby creating a considerable service ecosystem around the navigation technologies. ​



- Other than determining the location or direction of vehicles, they have many different uses, such as they help to know the weather alerts, to track parcels and shipments, improve the traffic flow, etc. Also, these systems are used in several advanced applications to facilitate smart spaces.​

- Various GPS systems find application across mining, aviation, surveying, agriculture, marine, and military. An increase in world trade and marine traffic growth has helped the market grow significantly in the past few years. The concerned government authorities, across the world, have made considerable investments to implement navigation systems across different industry verticals.​

- For instance, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and Airports Authority of India (AAI0,) in collaboration, implemented the GPS aided geo augmented navigation systems called GAGAN project as a Satellite-Based Augmentation System (SBAS), that is expected to serve several stakeholders operating in the Indian Airspace.​

Key Market Trends



Applications in Defense is Boosting the Market Growth



- One of the significant applications of navigation systems is the defense industry. Navigation systems provide users with the ability to detect, locate, and characterize interference sources. Military forces use satellite navigation for ground navigation, aerial monitoring, and maritime navigation.​

- Navigation helps military missions obtain an accurate positioning of their units, the enemy's forces positions, and the locations of the enemy's facilities or installations. Accuracy, reliability, and precision in positioning, along with timely measurements, are factors driving the growth of market adoption in the defense sector.​

- Many companies are providing a wide range of products to cater to the needs of various end-users. For instance, Safran offers a complete range of inertial navigations systems that equip over 50 types of land platforms throughout the world. The Geonyx, inertial navigation, and pointing system are offering extreme shock resistance. The Geonyx is the most compact, robust, and reliable land inertial navigation and pointing system in the market.​

- Owing to the increasing security concerns by the government of various countries, a navigation system has become an indispensable part of the defense sector. For instance, Britain is moving towards launching its satellite navigation system. The Conservative government of London recently announced that it has set aside GBP 92 million to undertake a feasibility test for designing and developing an alternative to the Galileo Satellite System. ​



North America Expected to Hold Significant Share



- The North America region holds the majority share in the global navigation system market. The primary reason for North America to be the market leader can be the early adoption of technology in the region and immense investment into advanced navigation systems. Also, increased spending on various automation technologies and building a smart infrastructure all through the region is further expected to boost market growth.​

- The increasing penetration of cellular network infrastructure and the integration of technologies for applications, such as Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL), tracking systems, and others, are the key factors driving the market. However, factors such as high cost, lack of awareness towards GNSS technology, and signal connectivity hinders the growth of the market.​

- The region also has major regulatory bodies regulating the functioning of the navigation systems, across different applications in the region. As of 2019, the United States' Global Positioning System (GPS) is composed of 24 satellites, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS), USA. The system provides critical competencies to the military, civil, and commercial users worldwide and is freely available to anyone with a GPS receiver.​

- The navigation system is mostly used in the defense sector. Tracking and positioning is the primary application area of a navigation system, which is used mainly in the defense industry. The majority of the defense industry's spending comes from the North America region, with the United States contributing the most.​



Competitive Landscape



The competitive rivalry among the navigation systems market is high owing to the presence of some key players like Garmin Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Collins Aerospace Inc., Safran Electronics & Defense Inc., and many more. Due to their ability to continually innovate their products by significant investments in research and development activities have helped them to achieve competitive advantage over other players. Some of the key developments in the market are:

