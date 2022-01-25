Australia Polyethylene Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 06:24:20 / Comserve Inc. / -- Australia polyethylene market was valued at $ 2.1 billion in 2018 and is forecast to reach $ 3.8 billion by 2024. Polyethylene is a thermoplastic polymer obtained from ethylene molecules and is generally used for packaging purposes.



Australia polyethylene market was valued at $ 2.1 billion in 2018 and is forecast to reach $ 3.8 billion by 2024. Polyethylene is a thermoplastic polymer obtained from ethylene molecules and is generally used for packaging purposes. It has excellent mechanical, chemical and electrical properties, besides being cheap and offering high electrical and chemical resistant. Australia is the world's driest inhabited country. In order to meet the water scarcity problems rainwater harvesting is quite prevalent in the country. This rainwater is stored in large tanks & containers which are made from polyethylene. This serves as a major driving factor for the polyethylene market in Australia. Additionally, increase in manufacturing of pipes & fittings to prevent water loss in agricultural area would further steer market growth in the coming years.



The Australia Polyethylene market is segmented based on type, application, region and company. Based on type, the market can be segmented into High Density Polyethylene (HDPE); Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE); Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE). The HDPE segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period owing to their widespread use in packaging, consumer goods, fibers & textiles packaging, pipes & fittings, among others. Based on region, the market can be fragmented into New South Wales; Victoria; Tasmania; Western Australia; Queensland; & Southern Australia. Victoria dominates the market followed by New South Wales. This can be accredited to the presence of a large number of plastic manufacturers in these regions.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-77422



Major players operating in Australia polyethylene market are Qenos Pty Ltd, Chevron Phillips Chemical Pty Ltd., Thai Polyethylene Co., Ltd, PTT Global Chemical Plc, ExxonMobil Australia Pty Ltd, LyondellBasell Australia Pty Ltd, Eni Australia Ltd, and PRPC Polymers (Petronas Chemical Group).

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast the market size of Australia polyethylene market.

• To classify and forecast Australia polyethylene market based on type, region, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Australia polyethylene market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Australia polyethylene market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for Australia polyethylene market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Australia polyethylene market.

TechSci Research performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, TechSci Research sourced a list of manufacturers across the country. Subsequently, TechSci Research conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. TechSci Research analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

TechSci Research calculated the market size of Australia polyethylene market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. TechSci Research sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by TechSci Research.

Key Target Audience:

• Australia polyethylene manufacturers and suppliers

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to polyethylene

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, Australia polyethylene market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

o Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

o Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE)

• Market, By Application:

o Blow Moulding

o Pipe Extrusion

o Film Extrusion

o Rotational Moulding

o Injection Moulding

• Market, By Region:

o Victoria

o Queensland

o Tasmania

o New South Wales

o Western Australia

o Southern Australia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Australia polyethylene market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, TechSci Research offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Australia Polyethylene Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030 appeared first on Comserveonline.