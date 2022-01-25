India Polycarbonate Resin Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 06:21:28 / Comserve Inc. / -- India polycarbonate resin (virgin & regrind) market stood at over 196 KT in 2019 and is projected to cross 290 KT by 2025.



India polycarbonate resin (virgin & regrind) market stood at over 196 KT in 2019 and is projected to cross 290 KT by 2025. India polycarbonate resin market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the diversified application of polycarbonate Resin injection moulded and extruded products in various industries such as automotive, electronics, consumer durables, medical devices, aerospace, defense, agriculture, and many others. Moreover, increasing investments by the government of India to develop commercial and industrial roofing sector along with development and repair of already existing infrastructure is further expected to push demand for polycarbonate resin products across India in the coming years. There is no virgin polycarbonate manufacturing facility in India. Entire demand for virgin polycarbonate in the country is met through imports. International polycarbonate manufacturing companies either have their offices or representatives in India.

GAIL India Limited is planning to set up a polycarbonate resin plant by non-phosgene route in Maharashtra with a capacity of about 130 KTPA. This plant is likely to operational by 2023.



Polycarbonate resin market of India can be segmented based on resin type, product type, end user and region. In terms of end user, electrical & electronics segment is expected to continue its dominance in the market until 2025, followed by automotive and building & construction segments.

Some of the major players operating in India polycarbonate resin market are Covestro (India) Pvt. Ltd., SABIC Innovative Plastics India Pvt. Ltd., Samsung SDI Corporation Limited, Lotte India Corporation Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation and Trinseo S.A. In 2019, India polycarbonate resin market was dominated by Covestro and SABIC with a cumulative share of 60%, in value terms. Everest Industries Ltd., MG Polyplast Industries Pvt. Ltd., Tuflite Polymers Ltd., Lotus Roofings Pvt. Ltd. and Power Chem Plast Ltd., etc., are major processors of polycarbonate resin in India.

Years Considered for this Report:

Historical Years: 2015 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021 – 2025

Objective of the Study:

• The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast India Polycarbonate Resin market.

• To categorize the market on the basis of resin type, product type, end use, and region.

• To understand major policies and regulations which can positively or negatively impact the India polycarbonate resin market.

• To identify major drivers, challenges and trends in India polycarbonate resin market.

• To identify major customers and distributors of polycarbonate resin in India.

• To evaluate pricing analysis in India polycarbonate resin market.

• To identify and profile major companies operating in India polycarbonate resin market.

To extract data for India polycarbonate resin market, primary research surveys were conducted with Polycarbonate Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers and end users. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. Moreover, TechSci Research analyzed various end user segments and projected a positive outlook for the India Polycarbonate Resin market over the coming years.

TechSci Research calculated the India polycarbonate resin market size using a bottom-up approach, wherein manufacturers' value sales data for types (Polycarbonate Resin sheets, Polycarbonate Resin films, Polycarbonate Resin tubes/pipes and Others) was recorded and forecast for the future years. TechSci Research sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, Association Reports, annual reports, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, etc., were also studied by TechSci Research.

Report Scope:

In this report, India Polycarbonate Resin market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Resin Type:

o Virgin Polycarbonate

o Regrind Polycarbonate

• Market, By Product Type:

o Injection Moulded Products

o Polycarbonate Sheets

o Polycarbonate Tubes/Pipes

o Polycarbonate Films

o Others

• Market, By End User:

o Electrical & Electronics

o Automotive

o Building and Construction

o Appliances

o Aerospace and Defense

o Medical

o Optical

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o South

o North

o West

o East

Competitive Landscape

Company Benchmarking: Benchmarking of leading players on the basis of product type provided by them.

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of major companies operating in India Polycarbonate Resin market.

