Quartz Crystal Oscillators Market Outlook , Size, Forecasts, Demand, Competitive Analysis, Growth Factors, Key Players

The Quartz Crystal Oscillators Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2020 -2025. The oscillators are an electronic circuit that is used to generate an electrical signal of a particular frequency by utilizing the vibrating crystal's (piezoelectric material) mechanical resonance. Although there are different types of piezoelectric resonators, quartz crystal is typically used in this type of oscillators. Hence, these oscillator electronic circuits are called quartz crystal oscillators in the market studied.



- Increasing demand for convenience is driving the application of wireless interconnections, like remote keyless entry. Crystal devices, such as quartz crystal units and crystal oscillators, have high stability against environmental changes. Therefore, they are used as frequency control devices in electronic circuits. The application of crystal units and crystal oscillators in automobiles is expected to grow during the forecast period.

- These products are preferred in multiple applications due to their technical advantages. Quartz crystals in oscillators result in high-frequency stability, a high-quality factor of the resonance, and low-temperature drift, making it an obvious choice for applications with such need.

Key Market Trends



Military and Aerospace Industry is Expected to Drive the Market Growth



- The military and aerospace segment is always in definite need of a comprehensive portfolio of reliable and precise products and advanced technical capabilities that may support high-performance needs.

- The use of crystal oscillators has always remained relevant. They form an integral part of an electronic circuit that is used to produce an electrical signal of accurate frequency, by using the vibrating crystals made of piezoelectric material, mechanical resonance, which is driving its demand from this sector.

- Crystal oscillator sold for military and aerospace applications needs to be highly accurate and must be able to work in harsh environments and adverse circumstances. High end-products, such as OCXOs, and precision TCXOs, are of high demand in these applications. Vendors in the market, like Vectron, Rakon, and Q-Tech, offer crystal oscillators for the military and space applications.

- The synthesized transceivers also feature increased deployment of crystal oscillators. For instance, in August 2019, Frequency Electronics Inc. offered a next-generation wideband microwave quad-channel synthesized transceiver named EW series VPXTR6000. It enables the aircraft, UAVs, and other mobile platforms to detect signals in high RF pulse density environments.

- Furthermore, with the increasing defense budgets of various countries, threats of enemies, and the need for surveillance across various military and defense elements, the avionics and military electronics industries are expected to expand, thereby driving the adoption of oscillators.



Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth



- The Asia-Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth, owing to a rapidly expanding smartphone consumer base primarily in the major economies, such as India and China in the region. The latest technological breakthroughs have assisted the advancements in new crystal oscillators that can make the overall processes more efficient and significantly improve accuracy in different applications.

- There had been a series of new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions in Asia-Pacific to take advantage of this opportunity. The primary driver behind the investments has been the continuous evolution and application of new technologies to unlock enormous volumes previously considered non-commercial.

- With these series of investments, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications, Asia-Pacific is set to boom in the coming years. For instance, Epson, a Japanese electronics company, extended the highest available frequency on low-jitter crystal oscillators. The company increased the upper-frequency limit to 500 MHz from 200 MHz. This move was in line with the expected network requirement for high speed and wideband, due to the 5G communication traffic growth.



Competitive Landscape



The quartz crystal oscillators market is consolidated. Moreover, the high competition among the existing players makes it tough for new players to enter. Players in the market are launching new products and taking strategic initiatives like collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to capture the market share. Some of the recent developments in the market are:

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

