Asia-Pacific Automated Material Handling Market Investigation Reveals Enhanced Growth, Industry Developments

Market Overview



The Asia-Pacific automated material handling market was valued at USD 16562.38 million in 2019 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period (2020 - 2025).



- The automated material handling market in Asia-Pacific region is becoming increasingly integrated, with China as the core bolstering it with its strong economic growth. Sectors, such as manufacturing, have driven much of this economic activity and have increasingly made supply chains complex.

- With technological advancements in sensors, machine intelligence, and robotics, the in-house material handling has undergone drastic changes. This equipment is expected to improve safety at the workplace, along with the overall efficiency. Automation is also preferred as it reduces work activities that have a repetitive routine, and creates an opportunity for more skilled jobs.

- The increase in manufacturing capacities and adoption of material handling methods to enhance production capabilities in various countries such as South Korea, China, and Taiwan among others is propelling the growth of the market.

- The food & beverage industry is witnessing a high adoption of equipment due to the rising demand for automation. The automated technologies will allow these companies to perform their tasks in a comparatively lesser time and efforts. For instance, the Coca-Cola company has opened warehouses in Singapore valued around USD 57 million to have automated storage and retrieval systems.



Scope of the Report



Automated material handling equipment eliminates the need for human interference in a material handling process. Continuous rise in demand for automation with the advent of technologies such as robotics, wireless technologies, and driverless vehicles, in different industries like food and beverages, retail, general manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and post & parcel has revolutionized the adoption of automated material handling the equipment. Type of equipment such as AS/RS, AGV, conveyor, palletizer, and sortation systems are considered under the scope of the market.



Key Market Trends



AGVs to Hold Highest Growth



- AGVs in the region are being used extensively across automotive, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, retail, electronics, and manufacturing industries.

- The market sudied is anticipated to benefit from the industrial developments in the automotive and general manufacturing industry in economies such as China and Japan.

- There are serveral government initiatives to support the change, for example, Made in China 2025 (China) was introduced to promote the future of productivity and growth in manufacturing industries. Due to these strategies, the Chinese Central Government expects China's automobile output to reach 30 million units by 2020, and 35 million by 2025.

- In addition, the IoT has ramped up logistics into high gear in these countriea, which has encouraged sales of various retail and e-commerce companies. Billions of connected objects have the potential to support direct customer interaction and automate sales and ordering processes.

- Hence, logistics companies are investing in automated warehouses, with higher demand for AGVs. For instance, in July 2017, Cainiao, a logistics subsidiary of Alibaba Group, opened the smartest warehouse with China's largest population of robots. Here, AGVs came equipped with Wi-Fi and self-charging batteries. These factors have propelled the adoption of AGV in the region.



India to Hold Significant Share



- India has a slow adoption rate of automation, which is reflected in the market demand for AMH systems. The huge population in India serves as significant human capital, ready for employment. The low wage to productivity ratio (compared to the global markets) makes the adoption of automated material handling systems slow in the country.

- Owing to the intensive capital investment required to install AMH systems, the preference for semi-automated material handling equipment is existent. The automotive end-user industry, which handles a high volume of materials and has a high throughput ratio, is expected to opt for AMH systems.

- An increase in infrastructure investment by the government and investments from industries, along with the ‘Make in India' initiative are expected to drive the demand for AMH systems.

- Trends and developments in e-commerce retail, rising consumer expectations and amplified demand for warehousing and same-day deliveries are shaping the ways the e-commerce retail supply chain functions. This is anticipated to provide growth fo the market studied.



Competitive Landscape



The Asia-Pacific automated material handling market is fragmented and highly competitive in nature. Product launches, high expense on research and development, partnerships and acquisitions, etc. are the prime growth strategies adopted by the companies in the country to sustain the intense competition.



- September 2019 - Daifuku Co., Ltd. announced the establishment of of Vietnamese subsidiary, Daifuku Intralogistics Vietnam Co., Ltd. The newly formed subsidiary will manage local sales, installation and after-sales services of material handling systems for the manufacturing and distribution sectors.

- August 2019 - Murata Machinery, Ltd. partnered with US material handling system supplier Alert Innovation, Inc. Alert, an American startup company, developed ALPHABOT, a picking solution system. As a strategic partner, Muratec will undertake a transfer of technical knowledge on the ALPHABOT system and will have sole rights to market and sell, design, manufacture, and service systems based on ALPHABOT® throughout Japan.



