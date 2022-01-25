Display Panel Market Inclinations and Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 06:18:07 / Comserve Inc. / -- Display Panel Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Display Panel Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025. Display technologies have evolved over the years, aided by technological developments, to offer higher resolution and lower power consumption. The developments in nanoparticles and transparent sensors in the electronic circuit have boosted the progression of the transparent display market. In the present scenario, development is progressing on the replacement of hard square panels, with flexible displays that are more interactive to the consumer. This is expected to provide a substantial opportunity for the growth of the transparent display market.



- The display market is driven by the growing demand for enhanced displays, such as OLED and PMOLED, augmented displays, and roll-able transparent displays, among others. OLED technology enables bright, efficient, and thin displays and lighting panels. They are currently used in numerous mobile devices, some TVs, and lighting fixtures. OLED displays provide a better image quality compared to that of LCD or Plasma displays - and can also be made transparent and flexible.

- Moreover, a significant application area of displays has been the heads-up display devices. These devices have witnessed strong demand from AR/VR, military and defense, and automotive markets, thereby driving the market for display panels. A device with a transparent display has much higher resolution and displays much more realistic augmented reality than video augmented reality.

- According to a study by Intel Corporation, the revenue opportunity of the AR/VR market remains strong and is estimated to exceed USD 45 billion in headset hardware sales by 2021. Furthermore, the hardware is expected to exceed 80 billion units by 2021, up significantly from the 9.4 billion units that were estimated to be sold in the intervening period.

Key Market Trends



OLED Type of Display Panel to Hold a Dominant Position



- OLEDs are expected to replace existing technologies in the display ecosystem. Owing to this, many vendors started investing heavily in R&D related to OLED. OLED transparent displays are penetrating in the market due to increasing demand for these displays from head-mounted display (HMD) vendors.

- Display panel vendors are keeping up with the demand and are launching newer OLED displays. For instance, as of April 2020, LG Display technology will make OLED panels see-through when they are switched on. This leads to several additional applications like shop windows and offices to depict a superior user experience.

- In August 2019, Samsung shared plans to commence production of QD-OLED production in the near future by converting its 8.5-Gen LCD lines in Asan, Korea.

- Moreover, the companies are also pitching the use of transparent display in the aviation sector. For instance, in December 2019, LG Display's organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels were deployed in Boeing's next-generation aircraft, expanding its flexible panel beyond automotive.

- The consumer electronics market is largely driven by smartphones as an application . A recent report from Mizuho Securities, In 2019, estimates the growth of OLED displays for smartphones and feature phones. Mizuho forecasts the OLED penetration to reach 29 % of the display market, growing to 80 % by 2026.

- Smart phone vendor launches further validate the expected trend. For instance, in February 2020 , Huawei launched its Mate XS foldable smartphone with back -to -back screens . All these phones have been developed due to developments in flexible OLED . These OLEDs are based on a flexible substrate, which can be either plastic, metal, or flexible glass .



India is Expected to Witness Significant Growth



- Consumer spending in India is increasing, due to rising disposable income, due to which the demand for televisions is witnessing a high spike, owing to the rising soccer fan base in India. As a result, the TV makers in India are launching larger screens with advanced technologies, which, in turn, is likely to boost the market growth in the country over the forecast period.

- Owing to the favorable government regulations associated with FDI, foreign companies are regularly offering premium TVs at competitive prices. For instance, in April 2020, LG Display is gearing up to launch its transparent OLED screen as per reports of GizmoChina, which will come in 55-inch size and have full-HD displays that are 40 percent transparent.

- Furthermore, the changing behavior in TV connection is expected to drive the market growth. Subscriptions, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, have been made available for Smart and Android TVs, owing to which, the demand is gaining high traction, thereby, propelling the market growth.

- Also, Samsung is setting up India's first smartphone display manufacturing unit on the outskirts of Delhi. The South Korean company is investing more than Rs 3,500 crore in this facility in Noida, as per a regulatory filing with the Registrar of Companies (RoC). The plant would produce displays of mobile phones and IT display and could later extend it to laptops and televisions.



Competitive Landscape



The display panel market is a competitive market. Gaining a sustainable competitive edge through innovation is a major trend that has been leveraged by leading players, particularly in the high potential markets. This trend intensifies the competitive rivalry in the market. Brand identity plays a crucial role in shaping the competition in the market, with large and established players attaining a significant advantage over the new entrants and regional players. The high degree of transparency, especially in the conventional displays segment, results in similar products being available in the market, and thus, a high degree of competition.

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for UHD Display Panels for TVs

4.2.2 Increasing Demand in the Consumer Electronics Market

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Expensive Deployments in Consumer Products

4.4 Industry Attractiveness- Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Assessment on COVID-19 Impact on the Industry



