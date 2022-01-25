CMOS Image Sensors Market is Estimated To Expand At a Healthy CAGR in The Upcoming Forecast

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 06:18:10 / Comserve Inc. / -- CMOS Image Sensors Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The CMOS image sensors market was valued at USD 15.39 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 25.57 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025). With the rising demand for high-definition image-capturing devices in various industries, the CMOS technology has been witnessing a high adoption rate, as it provides a faster shutter speed while delivering high-quality images.



- Government agencies and military forces have long used high-speed imaging to improve ballistic weapons' knowledge and performance while also gaining greater insight into impact physics. Similarly, high-speed imaging technology applications in the consumer world come from the field of automotive crash testing, which pushes the demand for CMOS sensors more. This has resulted in several investments from major and new players in the technology.

- In June 2019, Sony Corporation announced two new models of CMOS image sensors: the IMX415 type 1/2.8 4K-resolution stacked CMOS image sensor and the IMX485 type 1/1.2 4K-resolution back-illuminated CMOS image sensor. Sony has designed these two new sensors for security cameras for the growing smart city market and meets the rapidly expanding need for security cameras in various monitoring applications, such as anti-theft, disaster alert, and traffic monitoring systems or commercial complexes.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-90092



Key Market Trends



Consumer Electronics Segment Occupies the Largest Market Share



- CMOS image sensors have widespread applications in smartphones, tablets, and digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) cameras. With the increasing focus of smartphone manufacturers on improving the build and quality of cameras they provide, the coming years are expected to witness a rise in the adoption of CMOS technology by all smartphone manufacturers worldwide.

- Furthermore, the introduction of dual-camera smartphones by all major smartphone vendors is expected to help sustain demand, as the technology used requires two sensors and combines the color and monochrome image produced by the respective CMOS image sensors, to create an image. The Galaxy S10 from Samsung recently has four cameras, three rear cameras, and one front camera.

- The trend for dual and 3D cameras will also have a significant impact on CMOS volumes. New applications, such as telescopic lens drones, robots, virtual reality, and augmented reality, are ready to rejuvenate this emblematic market.

- Consumer electronics consumption is also on the rise globally. According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the retail trade revenue of household appliances and consumer electronics in China stood at CNY 96.31 billion in June 2019 alone. Various camera-equipped electronic goods are expected to drive the market for CMOS image sensors.



Asia Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth Rate



- China is showing a significant growth rate among the Asia-Pacific countries, owing to its growing economy and global electronics market share. China is one of the prominent electronics producers and consumers. According to the National Bureau of Statistics China, the country's computer, communication equipment, and other electronic equipment manufacturing increased by 13.1% during fiscal 2018. The entire industrial sector was valued at CNY 30,516 billion.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-90092



- India is also witnessing growth in several smart cities, owing to government initiatives. The smart cities are expected to incorporate electronic solutions for purposes, such as surveillance, maintenance, monitoring, etc. According to smartcities.gov.in, the central government has allotted USD 977 million to develop 60 such smart cities.

- The cameras find their applications in non-invasive testing equipment in the healthcare industry and are also used for scanning purposes. The healthcare industry in India is expected to grow at a significant rate. According to the Civil Service India, the country's healthcare industry is expected to reach USD 132.84 billion by 2023.

- According to IoT news, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for more than 25% of the global smart homes by 2030, and sales are expected to reach USD 120 billion. Currently, Japan is leading the market from the region. The adoption of smart homes is expected to drive the demand for CMOS image sensors in the region.



Competitive Landscape



The CMOS image sensors market is competitive due to the presence of many players in the market, supplying their products in domestic and international markets. The market appears to be moderately concentrated, with major players adopting strategies like product innovation, expansions, and partnerships to stay ahead of the competition and expand their market reach. Significant players include STMicroelectronics NV, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, ON Semiconductor Corporation, among others. Some of the recent developments in the market are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Assessment of COVID-19 Impact on the CMOS Image Sensors Market



5 MARKET DYNAMICS

Request For Full Report >> CMOS Image Sensors Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post CMOS Image Sensors Market is Estimated To Expand At a Healthy CAGR in The Upcoming Forecast appeared first on Comserveonline.