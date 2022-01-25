Organic Polymer Electronics Market Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Share & Forecast

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 06:17:54 / Comserve Inc. / -- Organic Polymer Electronics Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Organic Polymer Electronics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.3% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The devices which are made from organic polymer electronics are gradually becoming a low-cost alternative to the traditional inorganic electronic applications, due to low material utilization (use of materials that are synthesized, rather than mined from the earth) and simple processing.



- The market is majorly growing due to the rapid increase in adoption in the display industry as well as lighting, due to expanding functionality and accessibility of electronics, which traditional silicon-based electronics cannot do.

- OLEDs displays occupy a fair share of the market. In 2019, Amazon launched the first OLED TVs with FireTV in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Austria. In the United Kingdom, the company collaborated with Currys, and in Austria and Germany, they partnered with Grundig.

- Head mounted devices for augmented and virtual reality are one of the emerging applications in the display industry, since they have organic light emitting diodes as a crucial part. Apart from the gaming industry, HMDs are being used in military, medical and engineering contexts.

Key Market Trends



Organic Display to Witness Huge Demand



- The growing demand for enhanced displays drives the display market, organic displays such as OLED and PMOLED, augmented displays, and roll-able transparent displays. OLED technology enables efficient, bright, and thin displays and lighting panels. They are currently used in some TVs, various mobile devices, and lighting accessories. OLED displays give a more excellent image quality matched to that of LCD or Plasma displays - and can also be made transparent and flexible.

- The organic display is the largest revenue-generating segment since display devices like OLEDs find applications in laptops, tablets, TV sets, lighting, etc. Asia-Pacific is house to approximately 3/4th of the global electronics manufacturing industry, the primary application area for organic electronics. Reasons like the increasing disposable income of end-users and inclination for high-quality products influence the LCD manufacturers to invest in organic electronics.

- Display panel merchants are putting up with the demand and are launching more latest OLED displays. For instance, as of April 2020, LG Display technology will make OLED panels see-through when they are switched on. This leads to several additional applications like shop windows and offices to depict a superior user experience. In August 2019, Samsung shared plans to commence production of QD-OLED production shortly by converting its 8.5-Gen LCD lines in Asan, Korea.

- Moreover, the companies are also pitching the use of the transparent display in the aviation sector. For instance, in December 2019, LG Display's organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels were deployed in Boeing's next-generation aircraft, expanding its flexible panel beyond automotive.



APAC to Witness the Highest Growth in the Organic Polymer Electronics Market



- Asia-pacific is the fastest-growing market for the organic polymer electronics market, owing to the high growth of the consumer electronics industry. Additionally, the region has a strong foothold of vendors which adds to the growth of the market. Some of the includes Sumitomo Chemical, LG Display Co. Ltd, and Samsung Display Co. Ltd among others.

- In April 2019, Sumitomo Chemical and Zymergen signed a multi-year partnership to bring new specialty materials to the market. This collaboration between the two companies will enable the development of new materials to meet consumer trends in high-tech industries.

- The presence of the semiconductor device manufacturers and fabricators in countries such as, in Taiwan, China, Japan, and South Korea have allowed the consumer electronics companies to adopt these materials in their electronic products.

- Significant demand for smartphones and other consumer electronics devices from countries, such as India, China, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore, are encouraging many vendors to set up production establishments in the region. Investments in the smartphone segment are poised to drive the demand for OLED displays in the India.

- In January 2019, LG Display, one of the innovator of display technologies, announced to introduce OLED and LCD displays at CES 2019 in Las Vegas from January 8 to 11. LG Display plans to introduce an 88-inch 8K Crystal Sound OLED (CSO) display with an advanced 3.2.2 channel sound system embedded into the display. Samsung also launched OLED displays for IT and smartphone markets, ultra-large 8K LCDs and a 32:9 curved display.



Competitive Landscape



The Organic Polymer Electronics Market is fairly concentrated due to high entry barriers and huge initial investments. The market consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of these players currently dominate the market. The major players in the market are, Sony Corporation, AU Optronics Corporation, Universal Display Corporation (UDC), Merck KGaA, and Novaled Gmbh among others.

