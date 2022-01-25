Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market : A Latest Research Report to Share Insights and Dynamics

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 06:17:42 / Comserve Inc. / -- Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The semiconductor silicon wafer market was valued at USD 9.85 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 13.64 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 6.18% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. With semiconductors emerging as the building blocks of all modern technology, the innovations and advancements in this field are directly impacting all-down stream technologies. Semiconductor silicon wafer remains the core component of many microelectronic devices and forms the cornerstone of the electronics industry. With digitization and electronic mobility being the current trends in the technology landscape, these products are finding applications in a multitude of devices. Also, the demand for small-sized gadgets has increased the need for more functionalities from a single device. This means that an IC chip now should house a higher number of transistors to support more features.



- In fact, according to the new Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI) forecasts, silicon wafer shipments for semiconductor applications are expected to reach exceeded 17,600 Million Square Inches (MSI) by 2025, from 11,810 MSI in 2019. This market scenario is expected to create a positive impact on the semiconductor silicon wafer. The yearly data published by SEMI indicated that there had been a slight dip in the silicon wafer shipments for the year 2019 (11,810 MSI) following a continuous growth until 2018 (12,732 MSI) as a result of overall economic slowdown and ongoing geopolitical tensions that have negatively impacted silicon demand for the year.

Key Market Trends



Consumer Electronics is Expected to Occupy a Significant Market Share



- The demand for more compact electronics has led to a high degree of miniaturization. Silicon wafers are the primary material for manufacturing semiconductors, which are essential components of virtually all electronics goods, including several consumer electronics such as mobiles, tablets, and P.C.s. In the current market scenario, a significant portion of electronic devices, including laptops, smartphones, computers, etc., still use I.C.s and other semiconductor devices manufactured from silicon substances. Although silicon is still dominating the primary applications in the consumer electronics market, new materials replace the previous substrates and packaging for a few uses.

- According to Consumer Technology Association (CTA), 'U.S. Consumer Technology Sales and Forecast' study, CTA expects that 5G-enabled smartphone devices will reach 2.1 million units and cross USD 1.9 billion in revenue triple-digit increases through 2021. Furthermore, in 2019, Apple announced a contribution of USD 350 billion to the U.S. economy by 2023 and promised 2.4 million jobs, over the next five years, which comprises of new investments and its existing spending with domestic companies for supply and manufacturing. The company is a prominent player in the consumer electronics industry; hence, the announcement is expected to propel the demand for semiconductor silicon wafers.

- In September 2019, The Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART), MIT's Research Enterprise in Singapore, has announced the successful development of a commercially viable way to manufacture integrated Silicon III-V Chips with powerful performance III-V devices inserted into their design.



North America is Expected to Hold Significant Share



- The United States is innovating in manufacturing, design, and research in the semiconductor industry, witnessing the sales worth USD 7.49 billion in 2019, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA). The United States is also one of the frontrunners in semiconductor packaging innovation, boasting of 80 wafer fabrication plants spread across 19 states. The major fabless companies in this region are Broadcom, Qualcomm, AMD, Apple, Marvell, Xilinx, and NVIDIA North America is playing a crucial role in enhanced semiconductor system design and manufacturing.

The region is likely to remain one of the significant revenue contributors to the market studied, over the forecast period, as fabless companies (indirect), integrated device manufacturers, and foundries are increasing several activities for semiconductor silicon wafer manufacturers.

- For instance, five leading firms formed the United States-based consortium to pursue the transition to 450 mm wafers. The consortium includes some significant firms such as Intel, IBM, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, SAMSUNG, and Global Foundries. This consortium focuses on developing and manufacturing the required equipment to process 450 mm wafers. The technological advancements in consumer electronic devices, such as smartphones and tablets, and the development of smart home devices and wearables in the region drive the need for small integrated circuits. This, in turn, is fueling the demand for wafer polishing and grinding equipment.



Competitive Landscape



The semiconductor silicon wafers market is quite competitive. In terms of market share, only a few players dominate the current market due to which the market is quite consolidated. However, players' upcoming technologies and the innovations carried out are the reason behind the significant boost in the semiconductor silicon wafers market. The market is even witnessing multiple mergers and partnerships so that the companies expand their geographical presence.

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Market Drivers

4.4.1 Growing demand from non-traditional end-user verticals & steady rise in wearable sales

4.5 Market Challenges

4.5.1 Operational challenges faced by the producers owing to high cost and dynamic nature of end-user demand

4.6 Key cost considerations for silicon wafer

4.7 Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Industry



