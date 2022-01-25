Storage Class Memory Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 06:17:46 / Comserve Inc. / -- Storage Class Memory Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The storage class memory market is projected to register a CAGR of 38.2% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025). The unique performance and reliability gap in the memory hierarchy is addressed by SCM. Being addressable in byte granularity and at the block level extends its use cases from high-performance storage cache to a replacement flash for faster storage media.



- In early 2019, HPE announced a partnership with Intel to bring storage class memory (SCM) technology to its HPE 3PAR and HPE Nimble Storage platforms. With this technology, HPE offered its storage platform users flexibility to upgrade their existing arrays using an Intel Optane solid-state disk-based caching tier. It led the necessary performance to run at most demanding workloads while enabling denser consolidation of workloads.

- Further, the capability to perform at near-memory speeds, along with ultra-high endurance and persistence through power outages, makes SCM appropriate across latency-sensitive applications, such as financial trading applications, analytics, applications leveraging direct-attached storage, and databases.

- According to an MIT survey, nearly 50 percent of the American workforce is currently working remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. This drastic change has created a significant impact on IT infrastructures and has caused businesses to struggle with maintaining productivity. The market for client SSD is impacted mainly due to an even weaker PC market which is roughly two-thirds of all SSD exabytes shipped.

Key Market Trends



Solid State Drive is Expected to Grow Significantly



- The expanding scope of NVMe, with NVMe Over Fabrics (NVMe-oF), the potential is observed across a wide array of devices and systems by becoming a critical element to storage class memories (SCMs) other than flash. As NVME is also used while transferring data to and from SSD, it is expected to grow during the forecast period.

- In 2019, players, such as SK Hynix, Toshiba, and Micron, were launching allied offerings. For instance, in August 2019, Toshiba launched its XL-FLASH product to be used as storage-class memory and as traditional SSDs. The XL-FLASH offering is based on a high speed, super-dense, single-level cell NAND, and the non-volatile properties, but with access times and write endurance closer to traditional DRAM.

- To cater to the high demand in the market, companies are increasing their storage capacity in solid-state drives. October 2019, Micron Technology Inc. announced the Micron X100 SSD based on non-volatile memory technology with 2.5 million input/output operations per second (IOPs) for SSD. With 9GB/s bandwidth in reading, write, and mixed modes, it superseded NAND offering by being three times faster.

- Moreover, in the United States, the adoption of the SATA interface solid-state drives in data centers aid to deliver faster data transfer with high signaling rates, small cable size, and efficient transfer with I/O queuing protocol. Such developments are expected to boost market growth.



North America to Hold a Major Share



- The region has significant players, such as Intel, Micron, and CrossBar, to name a few. The first persistent memory devices launched in the market were by Intel's Optane DC. The company recently commercialized the shipment of the same.

- The growth of mobile broadband, an increase in Big Data analytics, and cloud computing are driving the demand for new data center infrastructure. The United States, with a considerable number of data centers in 2019 and many enterprises switching from hardware to software-based services, is estimated to be an addressable market for data center installations. According to the cloud scene, there are 2,570 data centers in the United States and 2,252 service providers in the country, with 60 network fabrics in 2020.

- Moreover, Big Data and IoT penetration in the region is expected to significantly transform the next-generation modular data centers' size and scope. With the existing competition, organizations are under pressure to evolve IT scalability and capacity. With the exponential growth of data, hybrid cloud, and outsourcing third-party data centers, containerized data centers gain traction, owing to their flexibilityin installing a center within the least possible time.

- Additionally, the increasing penetration of IoT is driving the demand for edge data centers. Many companies are taking advantage of IoT for applications ranging from retail to healthcare, and the amount of data being generated is substantial. For instance, according to the Cisco Global Cloud Index estimate, IoT can generate 275 times more data than IP traffic by 2020. This is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the growth of the market over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market for storage-class memory is consolidated due to the presence of major players like Samsung and Panasonic, dominating with their offerings in the market. Also, as the manufacturing cost is high for SCM, the entry for new entrants and gaining market share is challenging. Hence, the trend is expected to continue in the forecast period.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

