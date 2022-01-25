Western Europe Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Electromyograph (EMG) Devices Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2029 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 06:14:34 / Comserve Inc. / -- Western Europe Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Electromyograph (EMG) Devices Market is the use of electrophysiological methods, such as, electroencephalography, electromyography,
Western Europe Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Electromyograph (EMG) Devices Market is the use of electrophysiological methods, such as, electroencephalography, electromyography, and other different types of evoked potentials to monitor the functions of neural network, such as, nerves, spinal cord and parts of the brain, while performing surgeries. The Western Europe intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) electromyograph (EMG) devices market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.4% during 2020-2029. Factors such as the increasing incidences of thyroid cancer, where IONM devices are used for surgery, followed by the rising efficacy of IONM devices, and the surge in utilization of these devices for different surgeries are expected to drive the market growth.
The market is estimated to garner a revenue of around USD 140600 Thousand by the end of 2029, up from a revenue of close to USD 73900 Thousand in 2020.
The Western Europe intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) electromyograph (EMG) devices market is segmented by numerous segments, which include segmentation by device type, procedure, EMG types, end-user, and by region. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospital, ambulatory surgery centers, and others, out of which, the hospital segment is anticipated to garner the largest market revenue of about USD 81430 Thousand by the end of 2029 by growing with a CAGR of 8% approximately during the forecast period.
On the basis of country, the market is segmented into Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the Rest of Western Europe countries. The market in Germany is anticipated to hold the highest market share throughout the forecast period. Further, the market in the country is also anticipated to generate a revenue of around USD 26300 Thousand by the end of 2029, up from about USD 12270 Thousand in the year 2020.
Some of the prominent industry leaders in the Western Europe intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) electromyograph (EMG) market that are included in our report are inomed Medizintechnik GmbH, Dr. Langer Medical GmbH, Neurosign, Medtronic plc, and others.
Western Europe Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Electromyograph (EMG) Devices Market TOC
1. Introduction
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Report Inclusion
2. Market Estimation and Other Caveats
3. Research Objective and Methodology
4. Executive Summary - Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Electromyograph (EMG) Devices Market (2020-2029)
5. Analysis of Market Dynamics
5.1. Growth drivers
5.2. Opportunities
5.3. Market trends
5.4. Restraints
