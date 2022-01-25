Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Size, Trends, Outlook, Opportunity

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 06:05:41 / Comserve Inc. / -- Autonomous Delivery Robots Market size, share, growth, trends, segmentation, top key players, strategies, demand, statistics, competitive landscape and forecast.



The global autonomous delivery robot market was valued at USD 0.24 million in 2019, and it is expected to be worth USD 2.57 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 49.1% during 2020-2025.



- The advent of autonomous delivery robots (ADR) is expected to revolutionize the last mile delivery systems, providing a cheaper and efficient way of delivery. Though delivery robots have not had high adoption, they are expected to have high growth in the future, owing to various advantages. The growing adoption of ADR is mainly driven by the increasing affordability and return on investment of an increasing variety of infrastructure-light robots, along with continuing needs for flexible and efficient automated fulfillment.

- Various laws are being put in place to control global warming, and protecting the environment aid in the growth of ADRs. European Commission (EC) has set an objective of decarbonization by 2050, with a few immediate goals in 2020 and 2030. A general shift has been ongoing toward autonomous delivery systems. Companies, such as Google, had partnered with Uber for providing one-day deliveries to their subscribers.

- The market has seen significant development in 2019 alone. In the US, MIT had developed a last-mile delivery robot in November 2019. MIT claimed to have the most advanced method of navigation system integrated into their robots, while Yandex is 2019, is still testing out its solution in Moscow, Russia.

- With the outbreak of COVID-19, the demand for contactless delivery has expanded exponentially, where many autonomous delivery robot companies are seeing a massive opportunity to grow amid the coronavirus outbreak that has millions of people staying home. In April 2020, Venezia's New York Style Pizza in Phoenix, Arizona, is delivering the pies by first sanitizing the inside and outside of a Starship robot and placing the robot inside. The robot then travels to customers within a half-mile radius and can even hop curbs and operate in snowy conditions.



Key Market Trends



Retail and Logistics Segment is Expected to Register a Significant Growth



- Retail and logistics is the largest end-user for autonomous delivery robots, globally. The Increasing presence of e-commerce players and omnichannel retailers worldwide are the primary factors driving the demand for autonomous delivery robots, especially for last-mile delivery.

- Although there are several initiatives for airborne delivery systems, such as Amazon Prime Air, they are not efficient enough to bridge the gaps in last-mile delivery and logistics. However, in the case of autonomous delivery robots, they can serve more customers at more economic costs, traveling more distances in a much safer manner.

- In the current market scenario, most of the pilot programs and innovations made in the autonomous delivery robots are targeted to address the last-mile delivery problems. In many countries, they are even functional in several cities. Countries, like the United States, Japan, China, and several other European countries, have a considerable number of services that are already using autonomous delivery robots for last-mile deliveries.

- FedEx has been using delivery bots, in order to help increase the efficiency of its employees since 2016. Reportedly, the company has been using autonomous delivery robots at its equipment repair center in Collierville, Tennessee, to help its technicians retrieve, move, or pick up various parts and tools they need from the inventory room without having to leave their workstations. Recently, in March 2019, the company launched FedEx SameDay Bot, an autonomous delivery robot designed to help retailers make same-day and last-mile deliveries. The robot was made in collaboration with DEKA Development & Research Corp.

- According to the National Retail Federation, losses of about USD 333 million were incurred due to shipping mishaps. Owing to such issues in delivery, various consumers and retailers have been looking for better and efficient methods of delivery. Also, many retailers have realized that a superior last-mile experience engages and retains consumers. However, at the same time, meeting customers' deliveries expectations does not help in increasing profit margins, as today's retailers are absorbing a part of the cost of last-mile delivery.

North America is Expected to Hold Highest Market Share



- North America is the largest market for autonomous delivery robots in the current market scenario. When compared to other regions, North America has a high number of startups and manufacturers working toward the growth of the autonomous delivery robots technology.

- Also, the adoption of autonomous delivery robots across several end-users in the region is comparatively high when compared to other parts of the world. In the hospitality and retail and logistics segments, the demand for these robots is very high; many retail and hospitality players are partnering with manufacturers to have a first-hand experience of the prototypes. For example, North America has a high degree of demand from the hospitality sector. Delivery robots are helping many prime hospitality establishments to gain tremendous attraction from media, which is an important channel in the region that influences tourists' decision to select a hotel or resort.

- Moreover, the region has prominent players, that have already started operating through autonomous delivery robots. For instance, in August 2019, Amazon has officially rolled out its last-mile delivery robots in a Southern California testbed. the delivery robot is designed to autonomously ferry parcels from urban distribution points to Amazon Prime customers, removing the need for vans and cars in last-mile delivery.

- According to the XPrize Foundation, most of the retailers in the US will be under pressure to save money on labor by using robots. The US minimum wage is projected to be USD 15 per hour by 2024. In 2020 it is estimated that the federal minimum wage will increase to USD12 hour. Most states have historically set higher minimum wages than the federal standard, which was at USD 7.25 per hour for many years. The numbers make it tough for retailers to avoid employing more robots, thereby increasing the market for autonomous delivery robots in the region.

- In August 2019, Starship Technologies, which is an autonomous delivery service company based out of California, announced that it had closed USD 40 million in Series A funding and it also became the first to complete 100,000 commercial deliveries and even tends to expand its service to 100 university campuses in the next 24 months.



Competitive Landscape



The autonomous delivery robots market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with the prominent shares in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and profitability. The companies operating in the market are also acquiring start-ups working on autonomous delivery robot technologies to strengthen their product capabilities.



- December 2019 - Nuro partnered with Walmart to test the delivery of groceries from Walmart outlet to the customer's home using the delivery robot. Nuro's vehicles will deliver grocery orders of Walmart online to a select group of customers who use the service in Houston. Nuro has been developing a self-driving stack and combining it with a custom unmanned vehicle designed for last-mile delivery of local goods and services.

- March 2020 - Aethon's mobile robots are being used by healthcare organizations to cope with the COVID-19 crisis. The company's robots are carrying out their mission of delivering medications, lab specimens, and meals along with handling larger loads such as linens and trash. The hospitals continue to perform over 5 million deliveries per year with Aethon's delivery robots and are even providing the hospital staff relief from miles of walking every day.



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Need To Manage Last Mile Deliveries

4.3.2 Need For Better Efficiency In Supply Chain Processes, Such As Logistics

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Weather Conditions And Security Issues

4.5 Industry Attractiveness Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Technology Snapshot



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By End User

5.1.1 Healthcare

5.1.2 Hospitality

5.1.3 Retail and Logistics

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Starship Technologies

6.1.2 Robby Technologies

6.1.3 Savioke, Inc.

6.1.4 Nuro Inc.

6.1.5 Eliport

6.1.6 Marble Robot Inc.

6.1.7 TeleRetail (Aitonomi AG)

6.1.8 Dispatch Inc. (Acquired by Amazon)

6.1.9 Aethon Inc.

6.1.10 Kiwibot

6.1.11 Postmates Inc.

6.1.12 Segway Robotics Inc.

6.1.13 Neolix

6.1.14 Box Bot Inc

6.1.15 ANYbotics AG

6.1.16 Robomart Inc.

6.1.17 Effidence

6.1.18 Udlev Inc.

6.1.19 Cleveron AS



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

